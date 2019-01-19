Aus Open PIX: Serena motors into Round 4; Osaka survives scare

Last updated on: January 19, 2019 10:33 IST

Images from Day 6 of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Saturday.

IMAGE: Serena Williams in action during her third round match. Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Serena Williams powered into the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday with a 6-2, 6-1 demolition of Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska to continue her charge through the Melbourne Park draw.

The 37-year-old Williams, chasing a record-extending eighth Melbourne title in the professional era, barely broke sweat on a sunny afternoon at Rod Laver Arena as she sent 20 winners flying past the 57th-ranked 18-year-old.



Yastremska rolled her right ankle midway through and took a medical time-out to have her foot bandaged when trailing 4-1 in the second set.



It stalled defeat only briefly, however, as Williams broke her a third time in the set and claimed the match when the Ukrainian sprayed a cross-court forehand wide.



Williams will play the winner of the match between her older sister Venus and top seed Simona Halep for a place in the quarter-finals.

IMAGE: Naomi Osaka celebrates winning her third round match against Su-Wei Hsieh of Chinese Taipei. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

US Open champion Naomi Osaka survived a huge scare against Hsieh Su-wei before overhauling the Taiwanese 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday.

The Japanese fourth seed was driven to distraction by double-sided Hsieh's angled shots and stout defence, and was staring down the barrel at 4-2 in the second set at Margaret Court Arena.



Hsieh's serve crumbled, however, and Osaka claimed 10 of the last 11 games to close out the match in a barrage of power hitting.



Osaka will play the winner of Wang Qiang and Anastasija Sevastova for a place in the quarter-finals.



Svitolina beats Zhang in thriller

IMAGE: A jubilant Elina Svitolina after winning her third round match against Shuai Zhang of China. Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Sixth seed Elina Svitolina rallied from 3-0 down in the final set to beat China's Zhang Shuai 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in just under three hours on Rod Laver Arena.



The 24-year-old Ukrainian will meet Belgian Elise Mertens or American Madison Keys in the last 16.