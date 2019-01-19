Aus Open PIX: Serena motors into Round 4; Osaka survives scare

Images from Day 6 of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Saturday.
Serena Williams powered into the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday with a 6-2, 6-1 demolition of Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska to continue her charge through the Melbourne Park draw.
The 37-year-old Williams, chasing a record-extending eighth Melbourne title in the professional era, barely broke sweat on a sunny afternoon at Rod Laver Arena as she sent 20 winners flying past the 57th-ranked 18-year-old.
Yastremska rolled her right ankle midway through and took a medical time-out to have her foot bandaged when trailing 4-1 in the second set.
It stalled defeat only briefly, however, as Williams broke her a third time in the set and claimed the match when the Ukrainian sprayed a cross-court forehand wide.
Williams will play the winner of the match between her older sister Venus and top seed Simona Halep for a place in the quarter-finals.
US Open champion Naomi Osaka survived a huge scare against Hsieh Su-wei before overhauling the Taiwanese 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday.
The Japanese fourth seed was driven to distraction by double-sided Hsieh's angled shots and stout defence, and was staring down the barrel at 4-2 in the second set at Margaret Court Arena.
Hsieh's serve crumbled, however, and Osaka claimed 10 of the last 11 games to close out the match in a barrage of power hitting.
Osaka will play the winner of Wang Qiang and Anastasija Sevastova for a place in the quarter-finals.
Svitolina beats Zhang in thriller
Sixth seed Elina Svitolina rallied from 3-0 down in the final set to beat China's Zhang Shuai 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in just under three hours on Rod Laver Arena.
The 24-year-old Ukrainian will meet Belgian Elise Mertens or American Madison Keys in the last 16.
this
Comment
article