rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Sports » Aus Open PIX: Serena motors into Round 4; Osaka survives scare

Aus Open PIX: Serena motors into Round 4; Osaka survives scare

Last updated on: January 19, 2019 10:33 IST

Images from Day 6 of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Saturday.

Serena Williams

IMAGE: Serena Williams in action during her third round match. Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Serena Williams powered into the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday with a 6-2, 6-1 demolition of Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska to continue her charge through the Melbourne Park draw.

 

The 37-year-old Williams, chasing a record-extending eighth Melbourne title in the professional era, barely broke sweat on a sunny afternoon at Rod Laver Arena as she sent 20 winners flying past the 57th-ranked 18-year-old.

Yastremska rolled her right ankle midway through and took a medical time-out to have her foot bandaged when trailing 4-1 in the second set.

It stalled defeat only briefly, however, as Williams broke her a third time in the set and claimed the match when the Ukrainian sprayed a cross-court forehand wide.

Williams will play the winner of the match between her older sister Venus and top seed Simona Halep for a place in the quarter-finals.

Naomi Osaka

IMAGE: Naomi Osaka celebrates winning her third round match against Su-Wei Hsieh of Chinese Taipei. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

US Open champion Naomi Osaka survived a huge scare against Hsieh Su-wei before overhauling the Taiwanese 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday.

The Japanese fourth seed was driven to distraction by double-sided Hsieh's angled shots and stout defence, and was staring down the barrel at 4-2 in the second set at Margaret Court Arena.

Hsieh's serve crumbled, however, and Osaka claimed 10 of the last 11 games to close out the match in a barrage of power hitting.

Osaka will play the winner of Wang Qiang and Anastasija Sevastova for a place in the quarter-finals.

Svitolina beats Zhang in thriller

IMAGE: A jubilant Elina Svitolina after winning her third round match against Shuai Zhang of China. Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Sixth seed Elina Svitolina rallied from 3-0 down in the final set to beat China's Zhang Shuai 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in just under three hours on Rod Laver Arena.

The 24-year-old Ukrainian will meet Belgian Elise Mertens or American Madison Keys in the last 16.

Source:
© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Tags: Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Su-Wei Hsieh, Shuai Zhang, IMAGE
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use