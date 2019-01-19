Umesh powers Vidarbha into Ranji Trophy semis

January 19, 2019 11:48 IST

IMAGE: Umesh Yadav, who took nine wickets in the match, was named man of the match. Photograph: BCCI

Reigning champions Vidarbha routed minnows Uttarakhand by an innings and 115 runs to storm into the Ranji Trophy semi-finals, in Nagpur, on Saturday.



India pacer Umesh Yadav (5-23) and slow left arm orthodox bowler Aditya Sarvate (5-55) grabbed five wickets each to dismantle them for 159 in the second innings and script a memorable win.



Trailing the hosts by 274 runs in the first innings and resuming the day at the overnight score of 152 for five, Uttarakhand needed to bat out their skin to salvage a draw.

But their innings folded up very quickly as they lost their last five wickets for only seven runs.



It was an abject surrender by Uttarakhand as their middle and lower order failed to put up any fight.



First innings centurian Saurabh Rawat fell for a duck after being trapped in front of the wicket by Yadav.



Before that Sarvate sent back Malolan Rangarajan (2) to the pavilion.



After Rawat's departure, Vidarbha bowlers blew out the tail to help their team emerge triumphant.



For Uttarakhand, opener Karnaveer Kaushal scored a valiant 76.



Yadav, who got nine wickets in the game, was adjudged as the player of the match.



Brief Scores:



Uttarakhand 355 and 159 (Karnaveer Kaushal 76; Umesh Yadav 5-23, Aditya Sarvate 5-55) lost to Vidarbha 629 by an innings and 115 runs.