HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » 'Not Easy To Be World Champion When...'

'Not Easy To Be World Champion When...'

By REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 29, 2024 14:02 IST

x

...'you are 37. It's quite difficult when you get older to keep that motivation and stay sharp when required.'

Koneru Humpy

IMAGE: Koneru Humpy is ecstatic after winning her second World Rapid Chess title. Photograph: FIDE/X

Koneru Humpy won her second World Rapid Chess Championship title, beating Irene Sukandar of Indonesia in New York on Saturday, December 28, 2024.

Humpy had won the event in 2019 in Georgia and the Indian No. 1 is only the second player after China's Ju Wenjun to win the title more than once.

'I think it (winning the title) was possible because of the support from my family,' Humpy told the International Chess Federation, speaking about how she balances her professional and personal life.

'My husband, and my parents, support me a lot. Especially my parents look after my daughter when I travel. It's not easy to become a World Champion when you are 37. It's quite difficult when you get older to keep that motivation and stay sharp when required. I'm glad that I made it,' she added.

Humpy reckons that rapid and blitz are the future of chess.

'Whether you are a World Champion or not, it doesn't matter for blitz. You just need to be alert in that moment.

'The future of chess is with rapid and blitz... Rapid and blitz are more spectacular and it's more enjoyable for spectators. The duration of the tournament is short so I think this is the future.'=

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

Koneru Humpy wins women's World Rapid 2024 title
Koneru Humpy wins women's World Rapid 2024 title
Anand reveals details of Carlsen's disqualification
Anand reveals details of Carlsen's disqualification
Modi Meets Chess Champ Gukesh
Modi Meets Chess Champ Gukesh
Carlsen defiant after FIDE dressing down over attire
Carlsen defiant after FIDE dressing down over attire
India dominate chess world in 2024
India dominate chess world in 2024

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Tips To Get In Shape For Your D-Day

webstory image 2

5 Small Changes, Big Impact In 2025!

webstory image 3

What India Craves For

VIDEOS

Aisha Sharma's playful banter with the Paps in Bandra0:52

Aisha Sharma's playful banter with the Paps in Bandra

Katrina-Vicky spotted at airport as they return from London1:00

Katrina-Vicky spotted at airport as they return from London

'Asthi Visarjan' of Manmohan Singh performed at Yamuna Ghat3:42

'Asthi Visarjan' of Manmohan Singh performed at Yamuna Ghat

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD