'Not Easy To Be World Champion When...'

IMAGE: Koneru Humpy is ecstatic after winning her second World Rapid Chess title. Photograph: FIDE/X

Koneru Humpy won her second World Rapid Chess Championship title, beating Irene Sukandar of Indonesia in New York on Saturday, December 28, 2024.

Humpy had won the event in 2019 in Georgia and the Indian No. 1 is only the second player after China's Ju Wenjun to win the title more than once.

'I think it (winning the title) was possible because of the support from my family,' Humpy told the International Chess Federation, speaking about how she balances her professional and personal life.

'My husband, and my parents, support me a lot. Especially my parents look after my daughter when I travel. It's not easy to become a World Champion when you are 37. It's quite difficult when you get older to keep that motivation and stay sharp when required. I'm glad that I made it,' she added.

Humpy reckons that rapid and blitz are the future of chess.

'Whether you are a World Champion or not, it doesn't matter for blitz. You just need to be alert in that moment.

'The future of chess is with rapid and blitz... Rapid and blitz are more spectacular and it's more enjoyable for spectators. The duration of the tournament is short so I think this is the future.'=