Modi Meets Chess Champ Gukesh

IMAGE: World Chess Champion D Gukesh and his parents pose for a picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with India’s pride and newly crowned chess world champion, D Gukesh, on Saturday, celebrating the young prodigy’s historic achievement.

The Prime Minister shared highlights of their interaction on his social media, praising Gukesh’s determination, dedication, and humility.

“Had an excellent interaction with chess champion and India’s pride, @DGukesh! I have been closely following him for years, and what strikes me most is his determination and dedication,” Modi wrote on X.

“In fact, I recall a video of him from years ago where he predicted he would become the youngest world champion—a dream he has now realized through sheer effort.”

Modi also highlighted Gukesh’s remarkable composure and humility in victory.

“Along with confidence, Gukesh embodies calmness and humility. Upon winning, he was composed, basking in his glory while fully understanding how to process this hard-earned victory. Our conversation today also touched on the transformative potential of yoga and meditation,” he shared in a series of follow-up tweets.

The Prime Minister took a moment to acknowledge the critical role Gukesh’s parents played in his journey, saying, “In the success of every athlete, their parents play a pivotal role. I complimented Gukesh’s parents for supporting him through thick and thin. Their dedication will inspire countless parents of young aspirants who dream of pursuing sports as a career.”

During the meeting, Gukesh presented Modi with a priceless memento—the original chessboard from his decisive World Chess Championship game, autographed by both himself and his opponent, Ding Liren.

“I am delighted to have received this special chessboard, which will be a cherished reminder of his achievement,” Modi remarked.

Gukesh, equally moved by the encounter, expressed his gratitude in an emotional post on X, “Meeting Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji was one of the most cherished moments of my life. His support and encouragement are a tremendous source of inspiration for youngsters like me.”

Gukesh further revealed how surreal it felt when the Prime Minister discussed his games in detail, including the World Chess Championship.

“I was left speechless when PM Sir started talking about my games. His words of encouragement have filled me with renewed energy and motivation. I cannot thank him enough for being such an incredible role model for millions of Indians like me,” he wrote.