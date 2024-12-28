HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Anand reveals details of Carlsen's disqualification

Source: PTI
December 28, 2024 21:54 IST

'He simply refused to follow the rules, left us with little choice. Magnus was not willing to compromise'

Magnus Carlsen of Norway

IMAGE: Magnus Carlsen was not paired for Round 9 of the Rapid championship, taking place at Wall Street. Photograph: Hardaway Brewington/FIDE

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand said FIDE didn't want to disqualify Magnus Carlsen from the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship, but the Norwegian left them with no choice after refusing to follow the rules.

Defending champion Carlsen was fined $ 200 for wearing jeans, which are "explicitly prohibited" under tournament regulations and when he refused the request by chief arbiter Alex Holowczak to change his attire right after the eighth round, he was disqualified.

He was not paired for Round 9 of the Rapid championship, taking place at Wall Street.

"He simply refused to follow the rules, left us with little choice. Today this decision seemed emotional. Magnus was not willing to compromise," Anand, the deputy president of chess' global governing body, told Chessbase India.

 

"Obviously, it was not a step we wanted to take. We offered several options (to Magnus). The arbiter said that as long as Magnus changed his jeans before the ninth round, it would be fine.

"But Magnus said that he was not going to do it on principle. He himself stated that it's a matter of principle for him. The arbiter simply applied the rules, and we supported that."

Anand said although he did not speak to Carlsen, he did ask Carlsen's father Henrik for more clarifications.

"He stated that they were not going to concede. So I left," Anand said.

"Every other player is following the rules. Ian Nepomniachtchi was asked to change, and he did. That is why he was able to continue. The fact that Magnus simply refused to follow it left us with little choice."

