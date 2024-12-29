Koneru Humpy wins women's World Rapid 2024 title

IMAGE: This is Koneru Humpy's second World Rapid title after she had triumphed in the 2019 edition in Moscow. Photograph: FIDE/Michal Walusza

India's Koneru Humpy won her second Women's World Rapid Championship after beating Indonesia's Irine Kharisma Sukandar in Round 11 at the FIDE World Rapid Championship 2024 in Wall Street, New York on Sunday.



There was a seven-way tie before the final round with Humpy, Ju Wenjhun, Harika Dronavalli, Kateryna Lagno, Afruza Khamdamova, Tan Zhongyi and Sukandar -- all on 7.5 points from 10

rounds.Humpy outclassed Sukandar with black to emerge the champion with 8.5 points, while all the other leading contenders drew their final round game.

Humpy, who had lost the first round, staged a stunning comeback to score 8.5 points from the next 10 rounds.



This is the 37-year-old's second World Rapid title after she had triumphed in the 2019 edition in Moscow.