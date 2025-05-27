HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » Sports » Norway Chess: Erigaisi beats Wei in opening round

Norway Chess: Erigaisi beats Wei in opening round

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
May 27, 2025 00:41 IST

Arjun Erigaisi

IMAGE: Arjun Erigaisi playing black, played aggressively to take the match to a draw and then beat his opponent on time in Armageddon. Photograph: Michal Walusza/FIDE

India's Arjun Erigaisi impressed in the opening round of Norway Chess, beating his Chinese opponent Wei Yi in Armageddon after the two had agreed to a draw in Stavanger, Norway, on Monday.

Even as the spotlight was firmly on the match between India's teenage World champion D Gukesh and World No.1 Magnus Carlsen, Erigaisi, ranked No.4 in the world, was the first to take the opening points by beating China's No.1 player Wei in Armageddon after the two had agreed to a draw after 54

moves.

Erigaisi, playing black, played aggressively to take the match to a draw and then beat his opponent on time in Armageddon.

In Armageddon, the white gets 10 minutes, while the black gets only seven, still Erigasi overcame the disadvantage to beat Wei.

With this, Erigaisi is on 1.5 points after the opening round, while Wei has one point.

 

In Norway Chess, players earn three points for a win in the classical format, while a draw earns both players a point each. A win in Armageddon, earns the winner 0.5 points.

An Armageddon is a type of chess tiebreak where white has time odds, meaning more time on the clock, while black has draw odds, meaning a draw is as good as a win.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
