Two Chess Bodies, One Big Controversy

This has come out into the open by a public notice (external link) issued by the All India Chess Federation (AICF) on its Web site which is as follows:

'Pursuant to the directions issued by the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi vide Order dated 16.05.2025 in the matter of Arvind Kumar Sinha vs. Dharmendra Kumar, the All India Chess Federation (AICF) hereby informs the General Public that the All Bihar Chess Association (ABCA), incorporated/registered in the year 1969, is the genuine body affiliated with the AICF and is solely responsible for managing the sport of chess in the State of Bihar.

'The General Public is hereby cautioned against another entity bearing the same name, i.e., All Bihar Chess Association, which was incorporated/registered in the year 2024 and is falsely portraying itself as an AICF-affiliated body responsible for chess activities in Bihar. This 2024 entity is being operated by imposters who claim to be office bearers of ABCA/AICF.

'The Public is strongly advised not to enter into any legal or financial relationship with the said 2024 body or any individuals claiming to be its office bearers. All stakeholders should verify the credentials of any person or entity claiming to be associated with ABCA (1969) or AICF in the State of Bihar.

'Any individual claiming to be part of the 2024 entity, or unable to prove affiliation with ABCA (1969) or AICF, should be immediately reported to AICF at: Phone: (+91) 11-23352983 Email: indianchessfed@gmail.com. All India Chess Federation Office Address: #101–102, A Block, First Floor, Naurang House, 21 Kasturba Gandhi Marg, New Delhi – 110001.'

The Delhi high court in its order on 16.5.2025 said: 'If the submission made on the basis of affidavit filed by respondent no. 3/All India Chess Federation, dated 06.05.2025 is correct, the same presents very disturbing facts.

Let a copy of this affidavit filed by respondent no3/AICF be served upon learned counsel representing the respondent nos. 4 and 5 during the course of the day. Response to the said affidavit, if any, shall be filed positively by 19.05.2025.'

It is learnt Sinha had filed a case against the government to cancel the AICF's registration as it violated the National Sports Development Code.

According to Sinha, AICF Treasurer Dharmendra Kumar has been an office bearer of the All Bihar Chess Association from 2014 without the two year cooling off period as stipulated by the National Sports Development Code.

Speaking to this correspondent on the condition of anonymity a senior player said: "It will be interesting if the veil is lifted off the two Bihar chess bodies with identical names to see the people running the show there."

If the persons behind the two associations are the same, then was the All Bihar Chess Association registered in 2024 to beat the National Sports Development Code's two year cooling off period?

AICF President Nitin Narang was not available to comment when contacted.

