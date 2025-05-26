Jr World Cup: Tejaswani wins gold in women's 25m pistol

IMAGE: Tejaswani aggregated 31 after firing 50 shots in the eight-women final in the women's 25m pistol event. Photograph: NRAI/X

India's shooter Tejaswani claimed the gold medal in the women's 25m pistol event to continue the country's domination in the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, on Monday.



Tejaswani aggregated 31 after firing 50 shots in the eight-women final.



Representing the Individual Neutral Athletes category, Belarus' Alina Nestsiarovich won silver with a total of 29, while Hungary's Miriam Jako settled for the bronze medal after shooting 23.



Earlier in the day, Tejaswani finished the qualification round in fourth place with a total of 575, while China's Taotao Zhao ended on top with 589.



Taotao (18), however, finished fifth in the final, behind Chinese Taipei's Yen-Ching Cheng (22),

even as Tejaswani raised her game to win the top prize.The other Indians in the women's 25m competition, Riya Shirish Thatte, Naamya Kapoor and Divanshi finished in 15th, 18th and 24th positions respectively.

India leads the standings currently with three gold, four silver and four bronze for a total of 11 medals in one of the world's most prestigious tournament for junior shooters.