'This is the beginning of a new era for Real Madrid': Alonso

IMAGE: Xabi Alonso guided Bayer Leverkusen to a double last season as they won the German Cup and lifted their first Bundesliga title without losing a game. Photograph: Juan Medina/Reuters

Xabi Alonso promised a new era for Real Madrid after being unveiled as manager on Monday, confident he can achieve important things as he builds on the legacy left behind by his predecessor Carlo Ancelotti.



Alonso was appointed manager on Sunday, returning to the Santiago Bernabeu where he spent six seasons as a player and won several trophies.



The 43-year-old had been in charge of Bayer Leverkusen, who he guided to a double last season as they won the German Cup and lifted their first Bundesliga title without losing a game.



"Without a doubt, this is a very special day for me. A day that I will have marked in my calendar for life. I am very happy to be here, in what I feel is my home," said Alonso, who will begin his tenure on June 1 ahead of the Club World Cup.



"The bond with Madrid has never ceased to exist and, since I entered Valdebebas (training centre) an hour and a half ago, that feeling has been reborn. I have the feeling that this is the beginning of a new era.



"We have a great team, we have fantastic players and a very good potential. That gives me reason to come here with a lot of energy and enthusiasm. We have the conviction that we can achieve important things, worthy of Real Madrid and these European Cups."



Asked what style of play he would implement at Real, Alonso told reporters: "It's a good question and I like it because today's football asks you to be flexible and dynamic. It asks you to know how to move the pieces around.



"I have an idea of how we want to play, but the system can change. I want the team to transmit emotion, energy, to play ambitiously and to connect with the people.



"The symbiosis we are looking for is fundamental for the stage to start well. I like to improve everyone's potential to fit the pieces together."

Alonso takes charge of a Real side who had a sub-par season by their own lofty standards, finishing second in LaLiga behind Barcelona, who also beat them in the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey finals.



They were knocked out of the Champions League as holders in the quarter-finals by Arsenal.



A key issue Real faced this season was getting the best out of attackers Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr, with both preferring to play on the left wing.



"It's fortunate that we have players of that level. Not just Kylian or Vinicius, but many others," Alonso said.



"They are differential, they make the difference and we have to get everything out of them. I have ideas. There is still time until we meet with them. But for me it's very important to communicate what we want. They are high-level players and that's my task."

Alonso has signed a three-year contract until June 2028 and replaces Ancelotti, who took charge of his last game on Saturday.



In his address at the presentation, the Spaniard paid tribute to his former coach.



"Before I start talking about the new era, I don't want to forget to talk about the era that has just ended," Alonso said.



"Carlo was my coach, a great person and a huge influence. Without his mastery, I probably wouldn't be here. I take over and carry on his legacy with great honour and pride.



"I hope to live up to expectations and be able to take the club to all the places we all believe we can."