Neymar's knee surgery puts World Cup return in focus

Neymar's knee surgery puts World Cup return in focus

December 23, 2025 15:11 IST

IMAGE: Neymar returned to his childhood club Santos in January and played a key role in their survival in the Brazilian top flight. Photograph: Thiago Bernardes/Reuters

Neymar has undergone successful arthroscopic surgery on his knee, his club Santos said on Monday, as the winger bids to get back to full fitness and earn a place in the Brazil squad for next year's World Cup.

The 33-year-old returned to his childhood club Santos in January and played a key role in their survival in the Brazilian top flight, playing through the pain and scoring five times in their last four matches

In a statement on Monday, Santos said the surgery was performed by the Brazilian national team's doctor Rodrigo Lasmar.

 

"An arthroscopy was performed to treat a medial meniscus injury. The surgery was a success, and the athlete is doing well," they added.

Santos did not provide a timeline for his return, though Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte reported his recovery would take up to a month.

Neymar, Brazil's leading goalscorer with 79 goals, has not featured for the five-times World Cup winners since 2023 due to a succession of injuries.

In October, national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti said he must be fit if he is to earn a recall to the squad for the June 11 to July 19 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Brazil will face Scotland, 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco and Haiti in Group C.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
