'Hearts are broken for sure. You've got to feel bad for Shubman Gill.'

IMAGE: Shubman Gill found himself edged out of India's T20 World Cup team. Photograph: BCCI/X

'Indian cricket is a strange place.'

Robin Uthappa summed up the brutal unpredictability of selection after Shubman Gill, India's T20I vice-captain, was left out of the T20 World Cup squad despite his leadership status across formats.

Jitesh Sharma was another notable absentee as selectors shaped the squad around match-ups and tactical flexibility rather than individual credentials.

Former India batter Uthappa described the decision as a harsh reality of the system, calling Indian cricket 'a strange place' while empathising with the players who missed out.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Uthappa admitted he was surprised by Gill's exclusion, particularly given his stature as India's Test and ODI captain.

'Indian cricket is a strange place. You would think there would be some semblance of predictability. It's a great side, a fantastic side, no doubt. But hearts are broken for sure. I empathise with them.

'You've to feel bad for Shubman Gill. He's the captain of the Test and ODI side. Worst case scenario I thought somebody else maybe named the vice captain, but he'll find a spot in the side, maybe not in the 11, but he'll find a spot in the side as a third opener,' Uthappa said.

He also came out in Jitesh Sharma's defence, stressing that the wicket-keeper-batter had done little wrong whenever he was given opportunities.

While he acknowledged that the selectors' reasoning was understandable, he said the non-selection would be difficult to process for a player who had delivered consistently.

IMAGE: India preferred Sanju Samson over Jitesh Sharma. Photograph: BCCI/X

'Jitesh did nothing wrong. He has done exceptionally well. Having said that, the justification for the selections seems legit. It's a solid side, but my heart goes out to Shubman Gill and Jitesh Sharma.

'Just take some time, guys. Deal with this and then come back strong. Your talent doesn't disappear, and how unique and special you are for Indian cricket does not diminish because of this non-selection.

'You guys will do superb things in cricket. Just go back to the drawing board and be authentically you is what I would say to Shubman and Jitesh.'