LSG Sends Pace Trio To SA20

IMAGE: Avesh Khan played 13 matches for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 but has been sidelined since July after undergoing knee surgery. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Lucknow Super Giants have kicked off their build-up for IPL 2026 by sending three of their fast bowlers to South Africa for specialised training.

Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan and young left-armer Naman Tiwari will travel to Durban next week to work alongside players from the Durban Super Giants, LSG's sister franchise in the SA20 League, which runs from December 26 to January 25.

According to Cricbuzz, the franchise has received clearance from the BCCI to release the trio, as none of them are involved in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. One or two more players could potentially join the group.

The trio will train under an experienced coaching group that includes Lance Klusener, Tom Moody, Bharat Arun and Carl Crowe. Moody, Arun and Crowe are also part of LSG's support staff, allowing the franchise to closely track the bowlers' progress ahead of the next IPL season.

For Avesh and Mohsin, the stint doubles up as a crucial rehabilitation phase. Both pacers underwent knee surgeries in July and have been sidelined for nearly six months.

Avesh featured in 13 matches for LSG in IPL 2025 but has not played since, while Mohsin's last competitive appearance came on December 31, 2024.

Naman, meanwhile, represents a long-term investment. The 20-year-old left-arm pacer, who can consistently clock speeds above 140 kmph, is yet to make his senior domestic debut and was not picked in Uttar Pradesh's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad. LSG secured him for Rs 1 crore at the IPL 2026 auction after competition from Rajasthan Royals.

The duration of their stay in South Africa remains unclear. If Avesh and Mohsin regain match fitness in time, they could be in contention for the second phase of the Ranji Trophy, which begins on January 22. Naman, too, is likely to earn his maiden Uttar Pradesh call-up once he returns.