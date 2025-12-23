Has Gill's T20I Career Ended?

After this snub, it looks difficult for Shubman Gill at this point to make a comeback to the T20 team with plenty of talented young players waiting in the wings, observes Harish Kotian.

In a roller-coaster 2025, batting sensation Shubman Gill has plummeted from T20I vice-captain to being axed from India's 15-member squad for next year's T20 World Cup.



Gill's stock was rising high after his phenomenal showing with the bat in England. In his maiden series as the Test captain, a young Indian team defied all odds to draw the five-match series 2-2. The selectors then took the bold decision to give Gill the ODI captaincy from Rohit Sharma, but it didn't come as a surprise considering his excellent record with the bat in 50 overs cricket.



The selectors planned for the future as Gill was touted as the next all-formats skipper following in the line of his predecessors Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma.



However, the selectors' ambitious plans hit a roadblock after Gill struggled to justify his place in India's T20 team. Despite not being guaranteed of a place in the playing XI, the 26 year old was boldly named as India's T20 vice-captain and handed the opener's role, controversially replacing Sanju Samson, who was shifted to the middle order before eventually losing his place in the playing XI after a couple of games.



Gill, returning to T20Is after a long hiatus during the Asia Cup in September, was expected to dazzle. Instead, he struggled badly: A modest 291 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 137.26, with not a single fifty to his name.

The damning blow came in the recent home series against South Africa, where Gill scraped together just 32 runs across three innings at a strike rate barely over 100. An injury then ruled him out of the last game, where Samson grabbed the rare chance with an attacking 37 from 22 balls.

The selectors and the team management realised that carrying an out-of-form Gill in a home World Cup could prove disastrous, especially with Captain Suryakumar Yadav also battling a prolonged slump.



This marks Gill's second consecutive T20 World Cup miss after 2024. Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar called the decision 'unfortunate' and reasoned that 'Shubman is short of runs. We need a 'keeper at the top.'



Gill's ouster meant that Rinku Singh got a deserved lifeline as he made a comeback as the specialist finisher, with selectors adding much-needed firepower to the lower order to support Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube.



Even the highly rated Yashasvi Jaiswal is struggling to break in the T20 team despite his good record in the IPL and in domestic cricket. He has been made to wait for his opportunities but now he should be next in the queue ahead of Gill.

Gill's failures meant the selectors and the team management had to go back to Plan A as Samson became the first choice opener for the World Cup with Ishan Kishan picked as the reserve wicket-keeper-cum-opener after his excellent showing with the bat for Jharkhand in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy.



In another surprise move, the selectors named Axar Patel as the T20 vice-captain making it amply clear that senior pro Hardik Pandya is no longer in the running for the captaincy of India's T20 team, despite his IPL captaincy pedigree with Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.



Image-conscious BCCI played it safe, wary of fan fury if Gill flopped on the big stage, especially the backlash received over the perceived push for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirements from ODIs, or when Samson was initially demoted to accommodate Gill.



As India defend their T20 crown in front of passionate home crowds, all eyes are on Skipper Suryakumar to rediscover his explosive best.

For Gill, it is a harsh lesson, but as they say in cricket, form is temporary, class is permanent.