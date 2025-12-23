PCB Flags India U-19 Team's 'Provocative Behaviour'

'Indian players kept provoking Pakistani players during the Under-19 Asia Cup final.'

IMAGE: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said the PCB would approach the International Cricket Council to ensure such incidents are addressed and reiterated that sport should be kept free of political overtones. Photograph: Screengrab

A dominant Pakistan Under-19 triumph over India in the Asia Cup final has been followed by controversy, with Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi accusing Indian players of 'provocative behaviour' and confirming the PCB will formally raise the matter with the International Cricket Council.

NaqvI's remarks came a day after Pakistan's Under-19 side defeated India by 191 runs at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

After posting a formidable 347 for eight, Pakistan bowled India out for 156 in 26.2 overs to clinch their first Under-19 Asia Cup title in 13 years and only their second overall.

Speaking to reporters at a reception hosted by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in honour of the Under-19 team, Naqvi said the PCB would approach the ICC to ensure such incidents are addressed and reiterated that sport should be kept free of political overtones.

'Indian players kept provoking Pakistani players during the Under-19 Asia Cup final,' Naqvi said. 'Pakistan will formally inform the ICC about the incident. Politics and sports should always be kept separate.'

Earlier, Pakistan Under-19 team Mentor Sarfaraz Ahmed criticised India's conduct during the final, calling it 'unethical' and against the spirit of the game.

Sarfaraz, who captained Pakistan to the Champions Trophy title in 2017 against India, said his team chose to celebrate the victory with restraint despite the on-field exchanges.

'India's behaviour during the game was not appropriate and was against the spirit of cricket,' Sarfaraz said. 'We celebrated our win with sportsmanship. Cricket should always be played in the right spirit.'

Controversies over player conduct in India-Pakistan encounters are not new. During the senior men's T20 Asia Cup in Dubai in September, both boards raised concerns with the ICC over on-field behaviour across three matches, including the final.