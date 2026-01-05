HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Neeraj Chopra's Bold New Move

Neeraj Chopra's Bold New Move

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 05, 2026 12:08 IST

x

Neeraj Chopra

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra was associated with JSW Sports since 2016. Photograph: ANI Photo

Two-time Olympic medal-winning javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra has ended his decade long partnership with JSW Sports to launch his own athlete management firm, Vel Sports.

Chopra was associated with JSW Sports since 2016.

"Over the last decade, our journey together has been one of growth, belief, and achievement. JSW Sports has played a defining role in my career, and I'll always remain grateful for their support and vision," the 27-year-old Chopra said in a press release.

"As we conclude this chapter,

I carry forward the same values into the next phase of my journey," he added. 

The statement said that both parties were parting ways with "deep respect and pride".

"Working with Neeraj has been an incredible experience for all of us at JSW Sports. His success story reflects our shared philosophy of excellence and purpose.

"We're immensely proud of what we've achieved together and wish him continued success in all his future pursuits," said Divyanshu Singh, CEO, JSW Sports.

 

Chopra was the first Indian to win an Olympic Gold in track and field at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

He followed it with a World Championship gold in 2023, and a silver at the Paris Olympics in 2024, along with several podium finishes on the global circuit. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Chopra in 2025: A year of new highs and rare blemish
Chopra in 2025: A year of new highs and rare blemish
Historic Firsts In 2025: RCB Win IPL, Neeraj's 90m Throw
Historic Firsts In 2025: RCB Win IPL, Neeraj's 90m Throw
PM Modi's Surprise Visit Lights Up Neeraj Chopra's Reception
PM Modi's Surprise Visit Lights Up Neeraj Chopra's Reception
Root Equals Ponting's Century Record
Root Equals Ponting's Century Record
Why Hardik Pandya Is India's X-Factor
Why Hardik Pandya Is India's X-Factor

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 2

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 3

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

VIDEOS

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Make a Stylish Arrival on Set1:26

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Make a Stylish Arrival on...

Mrunal Thakur Turns Heads With Her Stylish Airport Look0:46

Mrunal Thakur Turns Heads With Her Stylish Airport Look

Fresh Snow Transforms Sonamarg Into Winter Wonderland2:17

Fresh Snow Transforms Sonamarg Into Winter Wonderland

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO