Home  » Sports » PM Modi's Surprise Visit Lights Up Neeraj Chopra's Reception

PM Modi's Surprise Visit Lights Up Neeraj Chopra's Reception

By REDIFF SPORTS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
December 28, 2025 00:37 IST

Neeraj Chopra

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra at his wedding reception. Photograph: Anuj Ghartan and Himani_Mor/Instagram

India’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra found himself at the centre of national attention off the field as images from his wedding receptions -- first in his hometown of Karnal on December 25 and later at a grand event in New Delhi -- went viral across social media.

Dressed in elegant traditional attire and flashing his trademark smile, Neeraj looked every bit the grounded hometown hero.

 

Neeraj Chopra

The New Delhi reception gained added significance with the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived with a thoughtfully crafted idol of Lord Ram as a wedding gift, symbolising strength and grace for Neeraj and his wife, Himani Mor Chopra, as they begin their life together.

Neeraj Chopra

The receptions came nearly 11 months after Neeraj and Himani tied the knot in a private ceremony in January.

REDIFF SPORTS
