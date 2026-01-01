Historic Firsts In 2025: RCB Win IPL, Neeraj's 90m, Women's WC Triumph

The year 2025 will be remembered as the year the "impossible" became "possible." From Royal Challengers Bengaluru's historic first IPL title to star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra finally breaking the iconic 90-meter mark to India women winning their first cricket World Cup, this was the year of long-awaited victories and record-breaking feats.



A look back at the most iconic firsts of 2025 in sports.



RCB finally end long wait for IPL title

Photograph: BCCI

RCB scripted history by ended their agonising 18-year wait to lift their first-ever IPL trophy. Virat Kohli finally got his hands on the IPL trophy after RCB outclassed Punjab Kings by six runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.



Chasing 191, Punjab were restricted to 184/7, helped by a clutch bowling performance from Krunal Pandya (2/17 in 4 overs), who was named Player of the Match.



Kohli led the way with the bat, hitting 657 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 144.71, with eight fifties, as he became the first player in the IPL history to score 500-plus runs in eight different seasons of the T20 league.



Indian women win first World Cup title

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The Indian women's cricket team claimed their first ever World Cup title as they beat South Africa at the D Y Patil Stadium to win the ICC ODI Women's World Cup in November.



After the heartbreaks of 2005 and 2017, Harmanpreet Kaur's side delivered a clinical performance on home soil to script a watershed moment for women's cricket in India.



Shafali Verma starred with the bat, smashing 87 off 78 balls and Deepti Sharma claimed a five-wicket haul (5/39) to guide India to this historic triumph.



Neeraj breaks 90m barrier!

Photograph: Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters

India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra finally silenced the years of chatter about the 90-meter mark.



At the Doha Diamond League in May, Neeraj threw a massive 90.23m.



Although he finished second in the meet, he set a new Indian national record and became only the 25th man in history to breach the 90m barrier.



South Africa bag maiden WTC title

Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

South Africa finally shed the "chokers" tag at Lord's as they beat Australia to win their first-ever ICC World Test Championship title.



This victory was particularly significant as it ended a 27-year drought for a major senior men's ICC trophy -- their first since the 1998 Champions Trophy.



Led by Temba Bavuma, South Africa reached their first WTC final after a dominant league cycle and proved their mettle by chasing down a challenging fourth-innings target of 282 against Australia. Apart from Aiden Markram's 136, captain Bavuma provided crucial support with a resilient 66 in the fourth innings, braving injury to steady the chase after early wickets.



Rohit rises to World No 1 ranking in ODIs

Photograph: BCCI

At the age of 38, Rohit Sharma achieved a personal milestone that had eluded him throughout his legendary career: the No. 1 ICC ODI Batting Ranking.



He climbed to the top spot on October 29, with 781 rating points after a dominant player of the series performance against Australia.



He went through a massive fitness transformation and scored 202 runs in the Australia series, including a fifty and 121 not out at Sydney.



India win ICC Champions Trophy

Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

India clinched the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy by defeating New Zealand by four wickets in the final in Dubai in March.



This victory was particularly sweet as it ended a 12-year wait for the title, with India's last Champions Trophy win coming in 2013 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.



Led by Rohit Sharma, who played a captain's knock of 76 in the final, India remained unbeaten in the tournament, overcoming Pakistan and Australia along the way.



Hobart Hurricanes win maiden BBL title

Photograph: BBL/X

The Hobart Hurricanes finally secured their first Big Bash League title.



In an explosive final against Sydney Thunder, Mitchell Owen smashed a 108 off just 42 balls -- the joint fastest century in the BBL -- as Hurricanes chased down 183 with nearly six overs to spare.



Harry Kane's wins first silverware

Photograph: Heiko Becker/Reuters

After 15 years in professional football without a trophy, England captain Harry Kane finally won his first silverware.



Kane won the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, with the striker playing a major role with 30 goals in the 2024-25 season. He ended the year as the "German Footballing Personality of the Year," having finally shaken the "Kane Curse."



Crystal Palace's 119-year miracle

Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

The biggest shock of the year came at Wembley in May when Crystal Palace ended a 119-year wait for a major trophy by defeating Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final.



An early goal by Eberechi Eze and a heroic penalty save by Dean Henderson delivered the club's first-ever major silverware.



Tottenham Spurs end 17-year jinx

Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Spurs finally added to their trophy cabinet, winning the UEFA Europa League on May 21. They defeated Manchester United 1-0 in the final in Bilbao, thanks to a first-half strike by Brennan Johnson.



This was their first major title since 2008 and their first European trophy since 1984.



PSG win first Champions League title

Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

After decades of dominance in France, Paris Saint-Germain finally claimed the 'Holy Grail'.



They won their first-ever UEFA Champions League title on May 31, with a record-breaking 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in the final held in Munich.



Inter Miami's MLS milestone

Photograph: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images/Reuters

Inter Miami secured their first MLS Cup crown in December, beating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 at Chase Stadium as Rodrigo De Paul and Tadeo Allende struck late from a pair of Lionel Messi assists.



Despite Thomas Mueller driving a Vancouver side that controlled long stretches and created the better chances, the final ultimately swung on the Argentine's influence, as he secured his first MLS league title and capped his finest season on American soil.



"This was one of our main goals," Messi, who was named MVP, said.



"Last year we finished first in the league and unfortunately we were knocked out in the first round. The MLS was the ultimate prize. The team put in a tremendous effort and rose to the occasion," the 38-year-old added.



Newcastle United end 70-year drought

Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

The "Toon Army" finally had something to celebrate on March 16.

Newcastle United ended a 70-year domestic trophy drought as they beat holders Liverpool 2-1 to win the League Cup with goals in each half by Dan Burn and Alexander Isak sparking a Geordie party at Wembley Stadium in March.