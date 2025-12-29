Neeraj Chopra's 2025: A year of new highs and rare blemish

Chopra, who tied the knot with tennis player Himani Mor on January 16, began the 2025 season with a title at an invitational meet at Potchefstroom, South Africa, in April.

IMAGE: On May 16, Neeraj Chopra sent his spear to 90.23m to become the third Asian and 25th overall to breach the 90m barrier. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

For India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, the year 2025 was marked by significant high and low points.

The two-time Olympic medalist and former world champion achieved a massive milestone in May, breaching the 90-metre mark while finishing second at Doha Diamond League with a throw of 90.23m.

However, he endured an unusual heartbreak in September, finishing 8th with a best throw of 84.03m at the Tokyo World Athletics Championships.

It was the first time in 26 events that Chopra failed to secure a top-two finish. The defeat also marked the end of his impressive 33-event podium streak, which began at the 2018 All-India Inter-Services Championships.

Apart from this rare setback, the Indian superstar has enjoyed a successful season.

He took the top honours in the inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic, organised by Chopra himself in collaboration with JSW Sports and sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). The the event featured a world-class field of 12 javelin throwers -- seven top international throwers and five Indian athletes, including Chopra himself.

This was his third straight title, having won in Paris Diamond League (June 20) and Golden Spike in Ostrava, Poland (June 24).

Chopra, who tied the knot with tennis player Himani Mor in an intimate ceremony on January 16, began the 2025 season with a title at an invitational meet at Potchefstroom, South Africa, in April, with a throw of 84.52m before he finally breached the elusive 90-metre mark at the Doha Diamond League on May 16, where he finished second but set a new Indian national record and became only the 25th man in history to touch the hallowed 90m mark.

He went on to grab the second spot at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial in Poland later that month before clinching back-to-back titles at Paris Diamond League and Ostrava Golden Spike, with best efforts of 88.16m and 85.29m.

In late August, Chopra's streak of top-two finishes at events remained intact as he secured the second spot with the best throw of 85.01m during the Diamond League final in Zurich.

In October, Chopra was conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, recognising his exceptional achievements in sports and military service.