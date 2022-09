IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra in action during the Diamond League Finals in Zurich on Thursday. Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

India's ace javelin thrower achieved another historic title by winning the Diamond League Finals title in Zurich on Thursday.

With a throw of 88.4 metres he lead the pack to bag the prestigious title.

After 3 attempts, Neeraj maintained his lead in the men's javelin throw with the best throw of 88.44m which came in his 2nd attempt.