Neeraj Chopra wins Lausanne Diamond League crown

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra in action during the men's javelin throw at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Friday. Photograph: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra returned to winning ways in the men's javelin following his silver at the World Championships last month with an effort of 89.08 metres on his first throw to win gold at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne on Friday.

The 24-year-old Indian, who skipped the Commonwealth Games earlier this month due to injury, was spot on with a mark that was far better than that of the second-placed Jakub Valdeich (85.88 metres) of the Czech Republic and Curtis Thompson (83.72 metres) of the United States.

"I'm delighted with my result tonight, 89 metres is a great performance," Chopra said.

"I am specially pleased as I'm coming back from an injury and tonight was a good indicator that I've recovered well.

"I had to skip the Commonwealth Games due to injury and I was a bit nervous. Tonight has given me a lot of confidence to finish the season on a high."

Chopra is the first Indian to win a Diamond League title. Before him discus thrower Vikas Gowda was the only Indian to finish in the top-three in a Diamond League meet. He placed second twice -- in New York in 2012 and in Doha in 2014 -- and third on two occasions -- Shanghai and Eugene in 2015.

Having pulled out of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games due to a "minor" groin injury, sustained while winning the silver medal at the World Championships, he speared gold on his first attempt. The 89.08 metres throw was his third-best career effort.

The youngster from Khandra village, near Panipat in Haryana, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics with a throw of 87.58 metres, then cleared 85.18m on his second visit to the circle before passing his third attempt.

He fouled on his fourth, passed his fifth attempt before clearing 80.04 metres in the sixth and last round.

As per rules, only the top three after the fifth round get the sixth throw.