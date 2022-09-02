News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Neeraj Chopra is an ace hurdler too!

Neeraj Chopra is an ace hurdler too!

By Rediff Sports
September 02, 2022 10:20 IST
IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra cleared a series of five hurdles during a training session. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Neeraj Chopra/Instagram
 

Neeraj Chopra is leaving no stone unturned in training as he prepares for the Diamond League in Zurich.

Neeraj cleared a series of five high hurdles with a short run-up in the video the Olympic champion posted on Instagram.

Neeraj, who won gold at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne last month, will next be seen in action at the Zurich Diamond League on September 7-8.

He is the first Indian to win a Diamond League title. Before him, discus thrower Vikas Gowda was the only Indian to finish in the top-three at a Diamond League meet.

 

