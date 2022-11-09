News
Navjot Kaur back in team for FIH Nations Cup

Navjot Kaur back in team for FIH Nations Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
November 09, 2022 17:15 IST
Navjot Kaur of Team India passes the ball

IMAGE: Navjot Kaur has recovered from Covid. Photograph: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

India on Wednesday named a 20-member team for the women's FIH Nations Cup hockey tournament to be played in Valencia, Spain from December 11 to 17 with midfielder Navjot Kaur making a return after missing out on the Commonwealth Games earlier this year.

Goalkeeper Savita Punia will continue to lead the team while veteran defender Deep Grace Ekka will be her deputy.

The FIH Women's Nations Cup is an important fixture in the international calendar as the champions of this tournament will be promoted to the FIH Women's Pro League 2023-2024 season.

India are grouped in Pool B along with Chile, Japan and South Africa while Pool A consists of Ireland, Italy, Korea and Spain.

 

India will open their campaign against Chile on the opening day of the tournament.

Young forward Beauty Dungdung is all set to make her international debut at the tournament while the experienced Navjot Kaur returns to the squad after missing the Birmingham Commonwealth Games due to COVID-19 infection. The team also includes, reserve goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam, while drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita and Ishika Chaudhary will form the defensive line along with Ekka.

The midfield will feature Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Kharibam, Monika, Neha, Sonika, Jyoti and Navjot Kaur, while the forward line will have Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari and Dungdung.

The Indian women, who recently won bronze at the Birmingham CWG in August, finished an impressive third in their maiden outing in the 2021-22 FIH Pro League, behind Argentina and the Netherlands.

"I'm very happy with the performance of the entire playing group in this camp. Our level is getting higher and the group is very competitive. It was difficult to pick 20 players but I believe this group will have a good chance to perform well and show what we have been working on," chief coach Janneke Schopman said in a statement issued by Hockey India.

The Team:

Goalkeepers:  Savita (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Defenders:  Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary.

Midfielders:  Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Sonika, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur.

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Beauty Dungdung.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
