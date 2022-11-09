News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » KP's Strange Request For Kohli....

KP's Strange Request For Kohli....

By Rediff Cricket
November 09, 2022 11:56 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with Kevin Pietersen. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli share a fine camaraderie. KP and Kohli got to know each other at the Royal Challengers Bangalore and have always got along.

KP vocally backed Kohli when he was going through a lean patch. And his faith paid off when Kohli roared back to form at the T20 World Cup 2022 with 245 runs in 5 games.

Virat Kohli

'Please have a day of Thursday, bud! You know I love you, but just chill Thursday please', KP, a former England captain, wisecracked as his buddy posted a video preparing for the big match against Jos Buttler's team.

 
Rediff Cricket
Relaxed Team India enjoy dinner at 'British Raj'
De Villiers predicts T20 World Cup winner...
Luck, Rain Gods Help Teams In Semis
Rohit's BOLD prediction ahead of semis clash vs Eng
Can Dhoni Make It To The Next Round?
Sack TN Guv for instigating communal hatred: DMK
Ajay Bijli, The Godfather Of Multiplexes

T20 World cup

If England Get Rid Of Kohli, Surya Early...

Surya should concentrate on consistency: AB de Villiers

