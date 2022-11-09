KP's Strange Request For Kohli....

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with Kevin Pietersen. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli share a fine camaraderie. KP and Kohli got to know each other at the Royal Challengers Bangalore and have always got along.

KP vocally backed Kohli when he was going through a lean patch. And his faith paid off when Kohli roared back to form at the T20 World Cup 2022 with 245 runs in 5 games.

'Please have a day of Thursday, bud! You know I love you, but just chill Thursday please', KP, a former England captain, wisecracked as his buddy posted a video preparing for the big match against Jos Buttler's team.