News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Suryakumar stays atop the ICC T20! rankings yet again

Suryakumar stays atop the ICC T20! rankings yet again

Source: PTI
November 09, 2022 16:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Suryakumar Yadav of India celebrates

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav is batting like a dream. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images

In-form India batter Suryakumar Yadav consolidated his top spot in the batting chart, while left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh climbed to a career-best 23rd position among bowlers in the latest ICC T20I rankings released on Wednesday.

Yadav, who has been in sizzling form, has amassed 225 runs from five matches at a strike rate of almost 200 in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He achieved a career-high rating of 869 points to continue as the number-one batter in the format.

In India's last group match, Yadav blasted a 25-ball 61 as he added six points in the weekly rankings update to go 39 points clear of second-placed Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan.

Next on the list is New Zealand's Devon Conway, 90 points adrift of Yadav, while Pakistan captain Babar Azam is a further seven points behind the Kiwi in fourth place.

 

India vice-captain KL Rahul's half-centuries against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe have lifted him five positions to 16th while Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma are 11th and 18th respectively. In the bowling chart, making quiet progress in Australia with his timely breakthroughs, Arshdeep has gained four slots to go to 23rd place, one behind his Pakistani counterpart Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, on the other hand, has advanced five places to 13th after picking up three Zimbabwe wickets.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan mystery spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who is the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing T20 World Cup, is back as the number-one bowler.

Hasaranga, who took 15 wickets during Sri Lanka's Super 12 finish in the T20 showpiece, ended Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan's reign at the top, regaining the number one spot that he last held in November last year.

In the all-rounder's rankings, Zimbabwe's Sean Williams is the only new arrival in the top 10, while Shadab Khan of Pakistan jumped 10 places to 15.

England's Adil Rashid rising to eighth, was the one new arrival in the top 10 of the rankings for bowlers too, one spot behind his compatriot Sam Curran.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Related News: SuryaKumar, T20WC
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit gives a sneak peek into SKY's mind
Rohit gives a sneak peek into SKY's mind
When A Child Touched Sachin's Feet
When A Child Touched Sachin's Feet
T20 World Cup: India gear up to break knock-out jinx
T20 World Cup: India gear up to break knock-out jinx
Be ready to fight and win wars, Xi Jinping tells PLA
Be ready to fight and win wars, Xi Jinping tells PLA
Chhawla victim's kin to appeal against SC acquittal
Chhawla victim's kin to appeal against SC acquittal
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut gets bail after 4 months
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut gets bail after 4 months
Lotus in G20 logo shocking, says Cong; BJP hits back
Lotus in G20 logo shocking, says Cong; BJP hits back

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

T20 World Cup PHOTOS: New Zealand vs Pakistan

T20 World Cup PHOTOS: New Zealand vs Pakistan

SCARY! Kohli Gets Hit In The Nets

SCARY! Kohli Gets Hit In The Nets

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances