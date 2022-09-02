News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Nadal suffers freak injury at US Open

Nadal suffers freak injury at US Open

By Rediff Sports
September 02, 2022 12:16 IST
IMAGE: Rafael Nadal accidentally injured his nose while playing a shot during his second round match against Fabio Fognini. Photographs: Mike Segar/Reuters
 

Rafael Nadal suffered a freak injury when his racquet bounced off the court and struck him sharply on the bridge of his nose during his second round match against Italian Fabio Fognini at the US Open on Thursday.

Nadal overcame a horrid start to beat Fognini 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 and reach the third round.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion had to take a medical timeout during the third set after he struck his nose while playing a backhand shot as a pink bandage was applied to stop the bleeding.

Nadal said the blow from the racquet left him dizzy and in pain.

'Was just a strong hit,' Rafa said after the match.

'At the beginning I thought I broke the nose. Was very painful. Seems like it is not broken. I am not sure yet.'

Rediff Sports
