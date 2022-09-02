News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Williams sisters crash out of US Open doubles

Williams sisters crash out of US Open doubles

September 02, 2022 08:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Serena Williams and Venus Williams in action during their US Open women's doubles first round match against the Czech Republic's Linda Fruhvirtova and Lucie Hradecka on Thursday.

IMAGE: Serena Williams and Venus Williams in action during their US Open women's doubles first round match against the Czech Republic's Linda Fruhvirtova and Lucie Hradecka on Thursday. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

The US Open turned over Arthur Ashe Stadium to the Williams sisters on Thursday for a prime-time first round doubles match that could have been Serena's last after the pair fell 7-6(5), 6-4 to the Czech duo of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova.

 

Winners of 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, including two US Opens, the Williams sisters were playing together for the first time in more than four years, the occasion attracting a capacity crowd to watch one of tennis's most successful partnerships take perhaps a final bow.

The Czech Republic's Linda Fruhvirtova and Lucie Hradecka celebrate winning their women's doubles first round match against Venus Williams and Serena Williams.

IMAGE: The Czech Republic's Linda Fruhvirtova and Lucie Hradecka celebrate winning their women's doubles first round match against Venus Williams and Serena Williams. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

If it was indeed the last time the Williams sisters would stand shoulder-to-shoulder on court, the end came with little sentiment or emotion. The two greats embraced briefly at the net then stoically packed their bags, exited to a standing ovation and offered only a gentle wave to the cheering crowd.

Serena signalled her intention to retire in a Vogue article in early August, saying she was "evolving away from tennis" but never confirming the U.S. Open as her final event.

But Flushing Meadows has not seen the last of Serena just yet, with the the 40-year-old back in action on Arthur Ashe on Friday for an eagerly anticipated third round singles clash with Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Ukraine's Kostyuk refuses to shake Azarenka's hand
Ukraine's Kostyuk refuses to shake Azarenka's hand
Kyrgios fined for spitting, obscenities at US Open
Kyrgios fined for spitting, obscenities at US Open
PICS: Sancho earns Manchester United win at Leicester
PICS: Sancho earns Manchester United win at Leicester
SEE: Kinchit Shah loses game, but wins!
SEE: Kinchit Shah loses game, but wins!
Rohit, Dada to make acting debut?
Rohit, Dada to make acting debut?
Kyrgios fined for spitting, obscenities at US Open
Kyrgios fined for spitting, obscenities at US Open
Uganda to Jalgaon: Lord Ganesha!
Uganda to Jalgaon: Lord Ganesha!

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Serena's championship odds cut amid US Open run

Serena's championship odds cut amid US Open run

US Open PIX: Alcaraz, Swiatek cruise into third round

US Open PIX: Alcaraz, Swiatek cruise into third round

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances