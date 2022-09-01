News
Tiger, Zendaya Support Serena At US Open

Tiger, Zendaya Support Serena At US Open

By Rediff Sports
Last updated on: September 01, 2022 17:04 IST
IMAGE: Serena Williams stunned World No 2 Anett Kontaveit to move into the third round at the US Open. Photograph: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
 

It was another memorable night for fans as Serena Williams produced another remarkable showing to stun World No 2 Anett Kontaveit 7-6, 2-6, 6-2 and move into the third round at the US Open.

A former world number one for 319 weeks, Serena arrived in New York ranked below 600, unseeded and with just a single match win from three events coming into the US Open.

This is the first time in over a year that Serena has posted back-to-back wins; the last time coming at the 2021 French Open.

Serena delivered a performance that had a record crowd of 29,959 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on its feet.

A look at the celebs who came out to cheer for Serena:

IMAGE: Golfing Great Tiger Woods with long-time girlfriend Erica Herman. Photograph: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

IMAGE: Actress Zendaya, left, cheers Serena. Photograph: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Director Spike Lee shows his support for Ms Williams. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid. Photograph: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Venus Williams with Tiger and Erica. Photograph: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Tennis great Billie Jean King, left. Photograph: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Oscar winner Jared Leto, left. Photograph: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief, Vogue magazine, a tennis fan herself, broke the story about Serena's retirement plans in the September issue of her magazine. Photograph: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
