News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Murray won't 'go nuts' if Russians, Belarusians play in Wimbledon

Murray won't 'go nuts' if Russians, Belarusians play in Wimbledon

March 08, 2023 17:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Andy Murray attends a practice session during the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Photograph: Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Andy Murray said he expects Wimbledon organisers to allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete at the Grand Slam this year after they were banned in 2022 following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) barred players from the two countries from competing the grasscourt major in response to what Russia called a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion.

 

The AELTC said barring players from the two countries was the only viable option under the guidance provided by the British government, but the move led to Wimbledon having its ranking points taken away by the men's ATP and women's WTA.

"It's a really difficult one and I do feel for the players who weren't able to play last year. But I also understand the situation and why it's really hard for Wimbledon to make a call on it as well," Murray told BBC Sport.

"My understanding is that they are going to be allowed to play and I'm not going to be going nuts if that is the case.

"But if Wimbledon went down another route I would be understanding of that."

Murray received the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award last year in recognition of his support for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine after the former world number one donated more than $630,000 of prize money he won in 2022.

The Briton had said last year that he had spoken to some of the Russian players and did not believe they were in favour of what was happening in Ukraine.

This year's Wimbledon Championships are scheduled to run from July 3-16.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Sania's Star-Studded Farewall Bash
PIX: Sania's Star-Studded Farewall Bash
Daniil Medvedev: Three titles in three weeks!
Daniil Medvedev: Three titles in three weeks!
Andy Murray: The Man Who Never Gives Up
Andy Murray: The Man Who Never Gives Up
EPFO board unlikely to cut rates below 8%
EPFO board unlikely to cut rates below 8%
Nitish miffed at JD-U's Nagaland unit backing Rio
Nitish miffed at JD-U's Nagaland unit backing Rio
J-K cops detain job aspirants for stir against firm
J-K cops detain job aspirants for stir against firm
Is Ajay Devgn Really Bholaa?
Is Ajay Devgn Really Bholaa?

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells amid US visa row

Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells amid US visa row

SEE: Sania, Saina, Yuvraj, Irfan Dance!

SEE: Sania, Saina, Yuvraj, Irfan Dance!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances