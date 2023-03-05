News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Daniil Medvedev: Three titles in three weeks!

Daniil Medvedev: Three titles in three weeks!

March 05, 2023 00:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Daniil Medvedev

IMAGE: Russia's Daniil Medvedev poses with trophy after winning his final match against Andrey Rublev. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Daniil Medvedev continued his impressive form with a win over compatriot Andrey Rublev in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday, claiming his third title in three weeks.

Defending champion Rublev, bidding for a second straight title in Dubai, was unable to put up much resistance as he was beaten 6-2, 6-2 in a battle between childhood friends that lasted just over an hour.

 

Medvedev, who entered the final having not dropped a set this week, added to last month's titles in Doha and Rotterdam to take his tally to 19 Tour-level titles.

Daniil Medvedev

IMAGE: Daniil Medvedev next travels to the United States where he will look to continue his winning run. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

"It is amazing because at the start of the year, it was not perfect. In tennis when you don't win matches you have doubts. Now it just feels better," Medvedev said.

"I was really happy with these three weeks and I am looking forward to the next ones.

"I know Andrey can cause a lot of trouble to everyone on Tour. Every time we play he tries to make me suffer, I try to make him suffer. Today I managed to be on top, but the next match could be a different story."

Former US Open champion Medvedev next travels to the United States where he will look to continue his winning run at Indian Wells from March 19 to April 2.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
WPL: Mentor Sania wants to help RCB's young players
WPL: Mentor Sania wants to help RCB's young players
WPL opening ceremony: AP Dhillon, Kiara, Kriti sizzle
WPL opening ceremony: AP Dhillon, Kiara, Kriti sizzle
WPL PIX: Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Giants in opener
WPL PIX: Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Giants in opener
Punjab win I-League; Karnataka bag Santosh Trophy
Punjab win I-League; Karnataka bag Santosh Trophy
PIX! Arsenal survive massive scare with thrilling win
PIX! Arsenal survive massive scare with thrilling win
WPL PIX: Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Giants in opener
WPL PIX: Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Giants in opener
Khalistan supporters attack another temple in Oz
Khalistan supporters attack another temple in Oz

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Novak Djokovic falls to first defeat of the year

Novak Djokovic falls to first defeat of the year

'I miss you,' Sachin pens heartfelt note for Warne

'I miss you,' Sachin pens heartfelt note for Warne

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances