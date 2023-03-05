Daniil Medvedev: Three titles in three weeks!

IMAGE: Russia's Daniil Medvedev poses with trophy after winning his final match against Andrey Rublev. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Daniil Medvedev continued his impressive form with a win over compatriot Andrey Rublev in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday, claiming his third title in three weeks.

Defending champion Rublev, bidding for a second straight title in Dubai, was unable to put up much resistance as he was beaten 6-2, 6-2 in a battle between childhood friends that lasted just over an hour.

Medvedev, who entered the final having not dropped a set this week, added to last month's titles in Doha and Rotterdam to take his tally to 19 Tour-level titles.

IMAGE: Daniil Medvedev next travels to the United States where he will look to continue his winning run. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

"It is amazing because at the start of the year, it was not perfect. In tennis when you don't win matches you have doubts. Now it just feels better," Medvedev said.

"I was really happy with these three weeks and I am looking forward to the next ones.

"I know Andrey can cause a lot of trouble to everyone on Tour. Every time we play he tries to make me suffer, I try to make him suffer. Today I managed to be on top, but the next match could be a different story."

Former US Open champion Medvedev next travels to the United States where he will look to continue his winning run at Indian Wells from March 19 to April 2.