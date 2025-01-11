Moyes returns to Everton as manager

IMAGE: David Moyes, who previously managed Everton from 2002 to 2013, returns to the club after Sean Dyche was sacked on Thursday. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Everton have signed David Moyes for a second spell as their manager, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

Moyes, who previously managed Everton from 2002 to 2013, returns to the club after Sean Dyche was sacked on Thursday.

Media reports said 61-year-old Moyes signed a two-and-a-half year contract at Everton.

"It’s great to be back! I enjoyed 11 wonderful and successful years at Everton and didn’t hesitate when I was offered the opportunity to rejoin," Moyes said in a statement.

Everton, struggling in 16th place in the Premier League, are winless in the last five league games and sit just a point above the relegation zone as they look to continue their 71-year run in the English top flight.

The club, who were taken over by the Friedkin Group last month, are also set to move to a new stadium later this year.

"We are pleased that David is joining us at this pivotal time in Everton’s history," Everton's executive chairman Marc Watts said.

"With over a decade of experience at the club, he is the right leader to propel us through our final season at Goodison Park and into our new stadium. We look forward to working with David to build the foundation of a new era for Everton."

Moyes, who led Everton to the FA Cup final in 2009, managed the club for more than 500 matches before leaving for Manchester United. He has since managed Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham United, winning the UEFA Conference League with the latter.

"I’m excited to be working with the Friedkin Group and I am looking forward to helping them rebuild the club," Moyes added.

"Now we need Goodison and all Evertonians to play their part in getting behind the players in this important season so we can move into our fabulous new stadium as a Premier League team."

Everton host Aston Villa on Wednesday in their next league clash.