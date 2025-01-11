HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » How fire forced US women's soccer camp to Miami

How fire forced US women's soccer camp to Miami

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 11, 2025 11:10 IST

x

US fire

IMAGE: The wind whips embers while a firefighter battles the fire in the Angeles National Forest near Mt. Wilson as the wildfires burn in the Los Angeles area, during the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California. Photograph: Ringo Chiu/Reuters

A training camp for the U.S. women's national team has been moved from Los Angeles to Miami due to the wildfires that have devastated Southern California, U.S. Soccer said on Friday.

The camp for the Paris Olympic champions will start three days later than planned and run from Jan. 17-23 at Inter Miami's Florida Blue Training Center in Ft. Lauderdale instead of Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

"The safety of our players and staff is always our top priority, and with the fires still burning, many areas in a state of emergency, and the air quality next week an unknown, we made the decision to move the camps," said Matt Crocker, U.S. Soccer's sporting director.

Firefighters finally started gaining control over two major wildfires on the eastern and western flanks of Los Angeles on Friday as fierce winds that supercharged the fires for days finally eased.

 

Six simultaneous wildfires have devastated Los Angeles County neighborhoods since Tuesday, killed at least 11 people and damaged or destroyed 10,000 structures.

US soccer

IMAGE: Women's National Team starting XI before the match against Ireland at Q2 Stadium. Photograph: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images/Reuters

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Team offered words of encouragement to Los Angeles on Friday.

"Team USA holds the city of Los Angeles, our future summer Games host, in our hearts and thanks all those who are lending their support to those affected."

Olympic organizers LA28 said they had gathered resources for those in need of support amid what is among the worst natural disasters in California history.

"We are eternally grateful to the firefighters, first responders, and everyday Angelenos working around the clock to keep us safe from the devastating wildfires," LA28 said in a statement. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Jadeja sparks retirement speculation
Jadeja sparks retirement speculation
Kashmiri teen makes history at Pencak Silat C'ship
Kashmiri teen makes history at Pencak Silat C'ship
Kohli Seeks Spiritual Solace In Vrindavan
Kohli Seeks Spiritual Solace In Vrindavan
Why Neymar, Messi, Suarez won't reunite at Inter Miami
Why Neymar, Messi, Suarez won't reunite at Inter Miami
SEE: Nitish Reddy Gets Hero's Welcome
SEE: Nitish Reddy Gets Hero's Welcome

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid!

webstory image 2

5 Special Recipes For Lohri, Sankranti And Pongal

webstory image 3

5 Amazing Benefits Of Raw Turmeric

VIDEOS

Laser show organised in Prayagraj ahead of Maha Kumbh Mela1:37

Laser show organised in Prayagraj ahead of Maha Kumbh Mela

Maha Kumbh: Aghoris celebrate 'Masaan Holi'4:30

Maha Kumbh: Aghoris celebrate 'Masaan Holi'

Woman's body found in fridge months after murder4:37

Woman's body found in fridge months after murder

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD