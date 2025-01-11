How fire forced US women's soccer camp to Miami

IMAGE: The wind whips embers while a firefighter battles the fire in the Angeles National Forest near Mt. Wilson as the wildfires burn in the Los Angeles area, during the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California. Photograph: Ringo Chiu/Reuters

A training camp for the U.S. women's national team has been moved from Los Angeles to Miami due to the wildfires that have devastated Southern California, U.S. Soccer said on Friday.

The camp for the Paris Olympic champions will start three days later than planned and run from Jan. 17-23 at Inter Miami's Florida Blue Training Center in Ft. Lauderdale instead of Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

"The safety of our players and staff is always our top priority, and with the fires still burning, many areas in a state of emergency, and the air quality next week an unknown, we made the decision to move the camps," said Matt Crocker, U.S. Soccer's sporting director.

Firefighters finally started gaining control over two major wildfires on the eastern and western flanks of Los Angeles on Friday as fierce winds that supercharged the fires for days finally eased.

Six simultaneous wildfires have devastated Los Angeles County neighborhoods since Tuesday, killed at least 11 people and damaged or destroyed 10,000 structures.

IMAGE: Women's National Team starting XI before the match against Ireland at Q2 Stadium. Photograph: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images/Reuters

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Team offered words of encouragement to Los Angeles on Friday.

"Team USA holds the city of Los Angeles, our future summer Games host, in our hearts and thanks all those who are lending their support to those affected."

Olympic organizers LA28 said they had gathered resources for those in need of support amid what is among the worst natural disasters in California history.

"We are eternally grateful to the firefighters, first responders, and everyday Angelenos working around the clock to keep us safe from the devastating wildfires," LA28 said in a statement.