Chase gold, not grades: Bhutia

January 11, 2025 15:08 IST

'Every kid is specialised to study, become a doctor or an engineer, but a more sports-friendly system has to be in place and that is how we will be able to produce world champions'

Bhaichung Bhutia

IMAGE: Bhaichung Bhutia stressed the need for collaboration between the ministry of education and the ministry of youth affairs and sports. Photograph: Bhaichung Bhutia/X

Former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia has called for a transformative shift in the country's education system, emphasising the need for a more sports-oriented curriculum to nurture future world champions.

 

Speaking at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue and National Youth Festival, Bhutia expressed concern that India's current education policies prioritise academics over sports, limiting the potential to produce world-class athletes.

"One view out of all the discussions of taking sports forward which I strongly feel is that we need to collaborate with the ministry of education so that our education system supports the sports policies in a big way," Bhutia told PTI Videos in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the event on Saturday.

"Every kid is specialised to study, become a doctor or an engineer, but a more sports-friendly system has to be in place and that is how we will be able to produce world champions in this country," he said.

Bhutia stressed the need for collaboration between the ministry of education and the ministry of youth affairs and sports to revamp the curriculum.

"The sports minister and education minister should sit together and have a word on this and ensure that sports is one of the major subjects in the curriculum," he added.

Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the festival.

The former captain also lauded the government's efforts on hosting the event.

"It is a great initiative by the government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji about Viksit Bharat and it was great to discuss how sports can be taken forward in the country," Bhutia said.

The event, held at Bharat Mandapam, brings together over 3,000 young leaders from across India for thematic discussions and creative competitions.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
