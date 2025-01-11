Rani ready to guide youngsters to Olympic glory

IMAGE: Rani Rampal is embarking on her first stint as a support staff member. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Rani Rampal/Instagram

Former captain Rani Rampal believes the Women's Hockey India League (HIL) can have a similar impact on the sport as the Indian Premier League (IPL) has had on cricket, providing a platform for young girls to earn national team spots for the 2032 Olympics.

The inaugural WHIL, scheduled from January 12 to 26 in Ranchi, will feature four teams: Delhi SG Pipers, Odisha Warriors, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, and Soorma Hockey Club.

“There may be four teams only this time but starting the league has been a long time coming. Hockey India needs to be complimented for this,” Rampal, who will serve as a mentor and coach for the Soorma HC, told SAI Media.

“The men's hockey team won back-to-back bronze medals in the Olympics in Tokyo and Paris because the foundation was laid by the men's Hockey India League years back," said the former India hockey captain.

"Now thanks to the introduction of the women's HIL, we will get to see a lot of talented young women showcase their mettle in the 2032 and 2036 Olympics. This platform will turn out immensely fruitful."

The 30-year-old from Haryana, who has played over 250 international matches, is embarking on her first stint as a support staff member.

The Hockey India League (HIL) began in 2013 with six men's teams, running for five years before it was discontinued primarily due to commercial challenges. It was revived after seven years with the addition of a women's league.

Reflecting on the rise of women's cricket, Rampal drew parallels with the success of the Women's Premier League, which gave the sport a lot more prominence.

"Nobody knew much about women's cricket, but now you see, how the sport has become so popular in the nation. Through the women's IPL (WPL), people came to know about it and have started following the sport manifold."

Rampal extended her wishes to former goalkeeper PR Sreejesh in his new role as coach of the Indian junior hockey team.

“Sreejesh has almost 20 years of international experience. The junior team will do very well because they will get to know how to perform in a high-level pressure situation,” said Rani.

Discussing her own coaching approach, Rampal said she and Sreejesh share a common mindset.

“I also want to share the same knowledge and experience with the youngsters during the women's HIL so that they can be helped emotionally and mentally. We have to bring the best out of them," she said.