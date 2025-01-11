HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Following Vijender's footsteps! Boxer Dev turns pro

Following Vijender's footsteps! Boxer Dev turns pro

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 11, 2025 15:16 IST

x

Nishant Dev

IMAGE: Nishant Dev will make his professional debut at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on January 25. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Nishant Dev/Instagram

World championship bronze medallist Indian boxer Nishant Dev has turned professional, bidding adieu to his amateur career.

One of the most consistent Indian boxers in recent times, Dev, who represented India at the Paris Olympics, has signed with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing.

The 24-year-old will make his professional debut at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on January 25. His opponent is yet to be announced.

The event is headlined by a super middleweight bout between Steve Nelson and Diego Pacheco.

 

"I'm very excited to be joining Matchroom Boxing and beginning my professional career in Las Vegas on January 25th," Dev wrote on Instagram on Friday.

"My goal is to become India's first ever world professional boxing champion and I know I have a whole nation behind me to help me achieve this."

The two-time National champion is being trained by former professional boxer Ronald Simms.

"I'm working hard every day with my trainer Ronald Simms. I know I have the right team behind me and the biggest promoter in the world to ensure that I reach the very top in the sport," he said.

Dev's amateur career includes a Light Middleweight bronze at the 2023 World Championships. He also narrowly missed a medal at the Paris Olympics after a contentious quarterfinal loss to Mexico's Marco Verde.

Reflecting on his amateur journey, Dev said: "I enjoyed my time as an amateur boxer and competed at the very highest level in the Olympics and winning a World Championship medal. But now, I'm ready for this new chapter in my career."

"The journey to the World Championship starts in Las Vegas on January 25th!" he added.

With his move, Dev follows the footsteps of Olympic bronze medallist Vijender Singh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Jadeja sparks retirement speculation
Jadeja sparks retirement speculation
Kashmiri teen makes history at Pencak Silat C'ship
Kashmiri teen makes history at Pencak Silat C'ship
How fire forced US women's soccer camp to Miami
How fire forced US women's soccer camp to Miami
Did Rybakina's ex-coach really cross the line?
Did Rybakina's ex-coach really cross the line?
BCCI to discuss Kohli and Rohit's future
BCCI to discuss Kohli and Rohit's future

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Most Colourful Kite Festivals Across The World

webstory image 2

Hrithik's 10 Coolest Intro Scenes

webstory image 3

Why The Poco X7 Pro Might Be For You

VIDEOS

Delhi: One killed as two cars collide near Bhikaji Cama Place1:56

Delhi: One killed as two cars collide near Bhikaji Cama...

The stunning Karishma Tanna spotted in the city0:52

The stunning Karishma Tanna spotted in the city

Woman's body found in fridge months after murder4:37

Woman's body found in fridge months after murder

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD