Morocco's football team, which became the first Arab and African team to enter a FIFA World Cup semi-final, received a glorious homecoming in the capital Rabat.

The Atlas Lions, who finished fourth in the World Cup in Qatar, were cheered by massive crowds as they rode on an open-top bus.

The streets of Rabat were lined with jubilant fans dancing to the beat of drums, lighting flares and waving flags as the bus went by.

Photographs: FIFA/Twitter