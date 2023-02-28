'It will be hard for Aus to make a comeback from here'

IMAGE: Australia will be boosted by the return of paceman Mitchell Starc who was sidelined from the opening two Tests with surgery. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

India will be heading into the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with their morale boosted and chins up having defeated Australia in both the previous inside three days.

Rohit Sharma and Axar Patel starred for India with captain Rohit top-scoring with 183 runs in the two matches, while Axar the second-highest run-scorer with 158 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been key with the ball as they strangled the Aussies with their spin.

The upcoming Test in Indore will be a do or die for Team Australia, who will look for a face-saving victory.

"If we talk about both Test matches, Ashwin’s spell on the third day off the Test match in Kotla, after having a tough second day with Travis Head settled in, coming in the next day and dismissing Travis Head really changed the game. So, we have many bowlers like that who can change the game for us. Jadeja is another player who can change the game for us. And we haven't even come to Axar Patel and Siraj's bowling,” former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif on the 'Follow the Blues' show.

“Siraj didn't even bowl in the second innings. So we have many match winners like that. So, in my opinion, it will be very hard for Australia to make a comeback from here," he added.

On who will be the key player for India going further, Kaif said, "I think it will be Rohit Sharma, he's in very good form, scoring lots of runs, his contribution in the second Test was very important, and he made a statement in terms of his batting, of how to play cricket on a turning track.

“Even though there was a fielder at long-on, Rohit Sharma attacked the ball and beat the fielder. So, even if there is a fielder at long-on, he backs his ability to beat the fielder and hits a six. Rohit Sharma has done this and every aspiring batter should watch his footage to understand where to hit a ball. So, I'm pretty confident that Rohit Sharma will perform in both the final Test matches."