News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'It will be hard for Aus to make a comeback from here'

'It will be hard for Aus to make a comeback from here'

Source: ANI
Last updated on: February 28, 2023 17:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Australia will be boosted by the return of paceman Mitchell Starc who was sidelined from the opening two Tests with surgery

IMAGE: Australia will be boosted by the return of paceman Mitchell Starc who was sidelined from the opening two Tests with surgery. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

India will be heading into the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with their morale boosted and chins up having defeated Australia in both the previous inside three days.

 

Rohit Sharma and Axar Patel starred for India with captain Rohit top-scoring with 183 runs in the two matches, while Axar the second-highest run-scorer with 158 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been key with the ball as they strangled the Aussies with their spin.

The upcoming Test in Indore will be a do or die for Team Australia, who will look for a face-saving victory.

"If we talk about both Test matches, Ashwin’s spell on the third day off the Test match in Kotla, after having a tough second day with Travis Head settled in, coming in the next day and dismissing Travis Head really changed the game. So, we have many bowlers like that who can change the game for us. Jadeja is another player who can change the game for us. And we haven't even come to Axar Patel and Siraj's bowling,” former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif on the 'Follow the Blues' show.

“Siraj didn't even bowl in the second innings. So we have many match winners like that. So, in my opinion, it will be very hard for Australia to make a comeback from here," he added.

On who will be the key player for India going further, Kaif said, "I think it will be Rohit Sharma, he's in very good form, scoring lots of runs, his contribution in the second Test was very important, and he made a statement in terms of his batting, of how to play cricket on a turning track.

“Even though there was a fielder at long-on, Rohit Sharma attacked the ball and beat the fielder. So, even if there is a fielder at long-on, he backs his ability to beat the fielder and hits a six. Rohit Sharma has done this and every aspiring batter should watch his footage to understand where to hit a ball. So, I'm pretty confident that Rohit Sharma will perform in both the final Test matches."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
What Should Change In Indian Cricket?
What Should Change In Indian Cricket?
Indore Test: India look to seal WTC final spot
Indore Test: India look to seal WTC final spot
Rohit on KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain
Rohit on KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain
5G will make cities smarter, society safer: Ambani Jr
5G will make cities smarter, society safer: Ambani Jr
CBSE, ICSE, IB boards will have to teach Gujarati
CBSE, ICSE, IB boards will have to teach Gujarati
Markets in bear hug; Sensex ends down 326 points
Markets in bear hug; Sensex ends down 326 points
Galwan Valley martyr's father arrested in Bihar
Galwan Valley martyr's father arrested in Bihar

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Indore Test: Will the Aussies focus on pitch again?

Indore Test: Will the Aussies focus on pitch again?

Spinners will keep coming at the Aussies, warns Rohit

Spinners will keep coming at the Aussies, warns Rohit

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances