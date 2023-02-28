News
Indore Test: Will the Aussies focus on pitch again?

Indore Test: Will the Aussies focus on pitch again?

Source: PTI
February 28, 2023 16:21 IST
'Pitch looks similar to the last two'

Steve Smith

IMAGE: Australia’s Steve Smith inspects the pitch prior to their training session at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Batting in India demands unwavering focus and patience, and that is what Australia would aim to do in the third Test after ‘going away" from their plans in Delhi, said Steve Smith on Tuesday.

Smith will captain Australia in Indore, in the absence of Pat Cummins who has gone back home to be with his ailing mother. The team's batting mainstay was also the captain when Australia toured India in 2016-17.

 

Australia aim to unsettle the rampaging Indian spinners by slowing the tempo of the game.

Smith expects the Indore pitch to be another turner.

"It's pretty similar to the last two. It's pretty dry at both ends from six metres down. I dare say it will take some reasonable spin as the game wears on. I am not sure how much it will take to begin with. We will wait and see," he said.

Mitchell Starc will play for the first time in the series and Cameron Green is also expected to feature in the playing XI after recovering from a finger injury.

"With Green and Starc fit now, it provides us opportunities to go whichever way we want to go. We have got some options there," said Smith. 

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

