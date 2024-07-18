The Euro 2024 All Stars Team

IMAGE: Spain lifted a record fourth Euro Cup with a perfect 7 wins out of as many games following the final against England. Photograph:m Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Euro 2024 witnessed a thrilling display of footballing talent. While Spain emerged victorious, the tournament was a star-making platform for several players across different positions.

From England's defensive rock John Stones to the breakout performances of Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala, here's a look at some of the standout performers who left their mark on the competition.

We'll delve into the experience and leadership of veterans like Virgil Van Dijk and Danny Carvajal, while also exploring the rise of young prodigies like Arda Guler and Nico Williams.

This analysis will dissect the impact of these players on their respective teams and the overall course of the Euros and also form the basis for our Euro 2024 Team of the Tournament.

Formation: 1-4-3-3

Jordan Pickford, England (Goalkeeper)

IMAGE: Jordan Pickford in action for England against The Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi final. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

England's #1 had an exceptional tournament and made some crucial saves, including denying Lamine Jamal on two separate occasions in the final, that kept the Three Lions hopes alive.

Pickford featured in all seven matches conceding a mere six goals, registering two clean sheets and was the star of the show when England beat Switzerland in a tense quarter-final shoot-out.

Despite England's initial goal-scoring woes, their defence remained resolute throughout. The credit for this unshakable backline goes in part to the exceptional performance of their custodian between the posts.

Danny Carvajal, Spain (Right Back)

IMAGE: Dani Carvajal celebrates after adding the Euro '24 title to his already impressive trophy haul. Photograph: Dani Carvajal/X

Like a fine wine, Danny Carvajal seems to get better with age. Barely weeks after a Man of the Match performance for Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final, he was at it again defying all odds going up against opponents half his age.

While Carvajal's penchant for pushing the boundaries of fair play can be frustrating for rivals, his wealth of experience as a right back makes him a formidable force in international football. He has consistently provided a threat going forward, while defensively, his experience has shone through as he has neutralised even the quickest and most technically gifted wingers.

John Stones, England (Centre Back)

IMAGE: John Stones (Jersey No 5) celebrates following England's tense penalty shootout win over Switzerland. Photograph: Lee Smith/ Reuters

England's defensive solidity owed a great deal to John Stones. A constant presence on the pitch, he played every minute of the tournament. His leadership qualities, unwavering spirit, and fearless defending made him a standout performer and a vital cog in the English machine.

A composed player both on and off the ball, he has an exceptional reading of the game coupled with the tactical awareness and attacking instinct to overlap and support the front line when needed.

Virgil Van Dijk. The Netherlands (Centre Back)

IMAGE: Virgil Van Dijk protests as the Dutch lacklustre campaign ends with a controversial penalty decision for England. Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

Questions about Virgil van Dijk's future with the national team are swirling after a disappointing Dutch campaign. Nevertheless, his leadership and experience were undeniable assets for The Netherlands throughout Euro 2024.

The Dutch captain played every minute of every game at the Euros and made an average of 5 tackles per match and maintained a passing accuracy of 91.34%.

Marc Cucurella, Spain (Left Back)

IMAGE: Marc Cucurella in action against Germany. Photograph: Heiko Becker/Reuters

For a brief period, Marc Cucurella was the most hated player in all of Germany. So-called English 'pundit' Gary Neville called him 'one of the reasons Spain can't go all the way'.

Not only did he spectacularly answer his critics, he also provided the all-important assist for Mikel Oyarzabal that won the Euro for Spain in the dying seconds of the final.

His remarkable stamina allowed him to be a constant presence across the entire left flank, seamlessly contributing to both attack and defence, ultimately becoming one of the tournament's most unsung heroes.

Rodri, Spain (Defensive Midfielder)

IMAGE: Rodri celebrates with fans after Spain complete their group stage with a perfect all-win record. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

UEFA's technical experts had no doubts -- Rodri was Euro 2024's Player of the Tournament, and for good reason. He anchored Spain's perfect run, starting all but one match. Even though he was substituted at halftime in the final, his consistent brilliance for both club and country leaves no question: he's among the world's best defensive midfielders.

Spain's relentless attacking approach, while effective, came at the cost of leaving gaps at the back. This is where Rodri's experience and leadership shone. He marshalled the midfield, providing essential support and ensuring a balanced structure. This allowed Spain to maintain their relentless pressure and suffocate their opponents.

Arda Guler ' Turkiye (Centre Midfielder)

IMAGE: Arda Guler in action against The Netherlands. Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

Dubbed 'The Turkish Messi', prodigy Arda Guler's debut season at Real Madrid was a tale of two halves. The initial euphoria of his dream move was soon dampened by a string of injuries that limited his playing time for the Spanish giants.

Surrounded by seasoned veterans, he became a standout performer for Turkiye in their impressive Euro 2024 journey to the quarterfinals, quickly capturing the hearts of fans.

Guler's thunderous long-range efforts against Georgia and Austria were a sight to behold. These sublime goals weren't just a sign of his immense talent and future potential, they were a glimpse of the tenacity and ruthlessness he possesses.

Defenders beware, Guler is a force to be reckoned with for years to come.

Jude Bellingham, England (Centre Midfielder)

IMAGE: Jude Bellingham celebrates his 95th minute equaliser against Slovakia in the Round of 16. Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

The English media has a reputation for needlessly tipping the Three Lions as favourites' on the eve of every major international tournament and inflating hype around young stars. In Jude Bellingham, they discovered a rare gem -- a player who not only justified the pre-tournament buzz but thrived under the pressure.

Bellingham's momentum fueled England's journey to the Euro 2024 final. After a spectacular debut season at Real Madrid, he continued his exceptional run of form, proving himself as a crucial performer for the Three Lions.

The tournament witnessed many incredible moments, but none resonated quite like Bellingham's jaw-dropping 95th-minute bicycle kick against Slovakia which rescued England from an embarrassing exit.

However, it was his celebration -- a crotch-grabbing gesture followed by a defiant 'Who Else? Who Else?' aimed at the cameras -- that etched his name into tournament folklore.

Jamal Musiala, Germany (Centre Forward)

IMAGE: Jamal Musiala celebrates scoring Germany's second goal against Denmark. Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

German fans had grown disillusioned with their national team in recent years however, Euro 2024 rekindled the passion. A string of electrifying displays in the early stages reignited the fans' fervour. In Jamal Musiala, a young goal-scoring phenomenon, they rediscovered a player capable of carrying the hopes of a nation, reminiscent of past German greats.

A natural finisher, Musiala's sharp eye for goal and pinpoint shooting accuracy saw him net an impressive three goals throughout the tournament, finishing as Germany's top scorer.

Nico Williams, Spain (Left Wing)

IMAGE: Nico Williams celebrates a goal with Lamine Yamal. Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

Wingers dominated Euro 2024, but Nico Williams stood head and shoulders above the rest. His background is a movie waiting to be made, but his impacton the field transcended mere drama. He was the driving force behind Spain's relentless attacking force. Despite the spotlight firmly focused on the young prodigy Lamine Yamal throughout the tournament, Nico Williams was a silent assassin.

He played a crucial role away from the glare of the cameras, constantly challenging defenders and adding crucial goals along the way, notably the opening goal in the final at Berlin. With his electrifying pace, razor-sharp decision-making, and mesmerising footwork, Nico Williams reigns supreme on the left wing.

His agility allows him to change direction in a blink, making him a coach's favorite for that crucial position.

Lamine Yamal, Spain (Right Wing)

IMAGE: Lamine Yamal celebrates following Spain's semi-final win over France. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Despite all the pre-tournament buzz surrounding Yamal's age, his undeniable skill and brilliance in the lead-up to the final truly cemented his immense potential. He emerged as the biggest star of the Euros, leaving a trail of broken records in his wake.

Yamal's slender build masks a truly exceptional footballing mind. His ability to create magic in the final third of the pitch proves that intelligence is just as valuable as physical strength.

Few goals captured the essence of quality like Yamal's stunner versus France.

Every element -- the deft cut inside, the finesse of the curling effort, the pinpoint accuracy towards the far corner, the dipping trajectory, and the dramatic late drop -- screamed perfection as the ball ripped into the net.

Yamal's dominance culminated in him being crowned Young Player of the Tournament and becoming the first player ever to register five assists in a single edition of the competition.

Worthy Mentions: Ngolo Kante (France), Fabian Ruiz (Spain), Danny Olmo (Spain), Cole Palmer (England)