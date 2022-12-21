Who's Keeping Messi Company In Bed?

IMAGE: Lionel Messi slept with the FIFA World Cup. Photograph: Leo Messi/Instagram

Thrilled at finally seeing his dream come true, Lionel Messi took the World Cup to bed the night Argentina won the final at the Lusail stadium on Sunday night to highlight that sometimes dreams do come true.

Messi had kissed the trophy even before getting his hands on it as he walked to the spot for photographers after he received his Player of The Tournament prize.

After Argentina were presented the most sought after trophy in the sporting universe, Messi kissed it an endless number of times.

'I wanted to close my career with this, it was the one that was missing so I can no longer ask for anything else,' Messi said.

No stranger to breaking records, Messi is now breaking the Internet as his Instagram post lifting the 2022 FIFA World Cup has become the most-liked post ever. It currently has over 61 million (gulp) likes.