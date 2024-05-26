News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Deepika loses to Lim, returns empty-handed from World Cup

Deepika loses to Lim, returns empty-handed from World Cup

Source: PTI
May 26, 2024 13:10 IST
Deepika Kumari

IMAGE: Former world No. 1 Deepika Kumari suffered back-to-back defeats against world No 2 Lim Sihyeon of South Korea in less than a month. Photograph: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Deepika Kumari fell short of a successive Archery World Cup medal in her international comeback after becoming a mother, losing to world No 2 Lim Sihyeon and No 3 Alejandra Valencia in Yecheon, South Korea, on Sunday.

India’s archers thus returned empty-handed in the Olympic discipline recurve category, while securing two medals (one gold and silver) in the compound section of the World Cup Stage 2.

 

India won the women's team gold and mixed team silver in the compound event on Saturday, but none of the recurve archers other than Deepika were able to make the medal rounds.

Lim, the rising 20-year-old from heavyweights South Korea, prevailed 6-2 (28-26, 28-28, 28-27, 27-27) in the semi-final, notching back-to-back wins over the former world No 1 Indian in less than a month.

Deepika, who lost in straight sets and settled for silver in the Shanghai World Cup last month, put up a fight, taking two points off Lim after drawing the second and fourth sets.

But her three 8s, shooting in the red circle in the first, third and fourth sets cost Deepika dear as Lim sealed the match in four sets.

Fighting for a bronze, Deepika lost to Valencia 4-6 (26-29, 26-28, 28-25, 27-25, 26-29).

Deepika continued her miserable run and shot four 8s in first six arrows to trail 0-4 against the Mexican.

But the Indian bounced back in the next two sets to make it four-all before falling by the wayside in the decisive fifth set with yet another poor round.

This was Valencia's second win over Deepika in four matches.

The two losses should serve as a wake-up call for Deepika before she trains her bow for a fourth consecutive Olympics in Paris under South Korean coaching legend Kim Hyung Tak.

Deepika will be training under Kim for a second stint in six months before she heads to the final Olympics qualification at the World Cup Stage 3 in Antalya in June.

