News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Srihari Nataraj wins silver at Mare Nostrum swimming

Srihari Nataraj wins silver at Mare Nostrum swimming

Source: PTI
May 26, 2024 11:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Srihari Nataraj

IMAGE: Srihari Nataraj, who competed at the Tokyo Olympics, clocked 25.50 seconds and finished behind Hungary's Adam Jaszo, at the 30th Mare Nostrum swimming tour at the Canet-en-Roussillon, France, on Saturday. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Ace India swimmer Srihari Nataraj won the silver medal in the 50 metres backstroke event at the 30th Mare Nostrum swimming tour at the Canet-en-Roussillon, France, on Saturday.

Nataraj, who competed at the Tokyo Olympics, clocked 25.50 seconds to place second, behind Hungary's Adam Jaszo, who touched the pad in 25.46s.

 

Scott Gibson of Great Britain finished third with a timing of 25.64s.

Nataraj's personal best in the event is 25.11s.

The 50m backstroke is a non-Olympic event. No Indian swimmer has made the cut for the Paris Games till now.

Sajan Prakash and Nataraj had made history in 2021 when they became the first two Indian swimmers to achieve the 'A' qualification mark for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Mare Nostrum Tour, which began on Saturday, is a nine-day competition conducted across three cities – Monaco, Barcelona and Canet.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Chebet sinks 10,000m mark; Kerr, Richardson shine
PIX: Chebet sinks 10,000m mark; Kerr, Richardson shine
PIX: Leverkusen, PSG, Real crowned domestic champions
PIX: Leverkusen, PSG, Real crowned domestic champions
Olympic qualifiers: Abhimanyu records thrilling win
Olympic qualifiers: Abhimanyu records thrilling win
'Banks will continue infrastructure projects finance'
'Banks will continue infrastructure projects finance'
Factors that will guide the markets this week
Factors that will guide the markets this week
Shahid Afridi backs Pakistan to make T20 WC final
Shahid Afridi backs Pakistan to make T20 WC final
Rajkot fire: DNA samples collected for identification
Rajkot fire: DNA samples collected for identification

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

PIX: Chasing T20 WC dreams, Rohit, Bumrah off to US

PIX: Chasing T20 WC dreams, Rohit, Bumrah off to US

PIX: Man United bag FA Cup title to end season on high

PIX: Man United bag FA Cup title to end season on high

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances