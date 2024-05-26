Sindhu loses to Wang Zhi Yi in Malaysia Masters final

IMAGE: India’s P V Sindhu frittered the advantage of winning the first game and was beaten by China's Wang Zhi Yi 21-16, 5-21, 16-21 in the final of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 badminton, in Kuala Lumpur, on Sunday. Photograph: Badminton Association of India/X

P V Sindhu failed in her quest to win her first BWF World Tour title since the Singapore Open in July 2022, beaten by China's Wang Zhi Yi 21-16, 5-21, 21-16 in the final of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 on Sunday.

This was Sindhu's first appearance in a BWF final since the Madrid Masters in April 2023, and her best run in a tournament since returning from an injury this February.

However, the twice Olympics medallist flattered to deceive.

After leading right through the first game, which she won 21-16, Sindhu was at the receiving end in the second as Wang raced to a 5-1 lead.

The Chinese tossed and dropped with perfection and the Indian had no answer to whatever was thrown at her and lost second game 5-21.

With the match score 1-1, the stage was set for an interesting duel.

It was the Indian who snatched the early initiative in the decider. She rattled off four straight winners and before Wang could know what hit her the score was 10-3.

At the break Sindhu led 11-7. However, the breather seemed to do a world of good to the Chinese as she gradually cut the deficit.

The scores the ran neck and next as world no. 7 Wang, who won their last meeting at the Arctic Open in 2023, bridged the gap to 12-13, levelled at 13 and forged ahead 15-13.

Sindhu made it 14-15, but that was all the Chinese, superior in fitness and all-round court-craft, allowed the Indian.

She raced to 20-14 before sealing the match 21-16.

Nevertheless, it was a good outing for Sindhu as she prepares for the Paris Olympics.