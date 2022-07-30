News
Rediff.com  » Sports » India's youngest athlete makes winning start at CWG

India's youngest athlete makes winning start at CWG

Source: PTI
July 30, 2022 05:11 IST
'At 14, you just want to help that talent grow.'

Anahat Singh in action against Jada Ross of St Vincent & Grenadines during the women's singles Round of 64 squash match at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday.

IMAGE: Anahat Singh in action against Jada Ross of St Vincent & Grenadines during the women’s singles Round of 64 squash match at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday. Photograph: PTI Photo

India's youngest athlete at the Commonwealth Games, 14-year-old squash player Anahat Singh, made a winning start in the women's singles competition in Birmingham on Friday.

Anahat was too good for Jada Ross of St Vincent and the Grenadines in an 11-5, 11-2, 11-0 victory in the Round of 64.

 

"It's really exciting and so much fun," said Anahat, after her winning start.

"It's my first senior tournament, so I didn't really know what to expect, but I got more confident as the match went on. I had nothing to lose.

"A lot of my family are here and they were all cheering really loudly," she added.

Hailing Anahat's court sense, coach Chris Walker said: "She has great problem-solving skills. She is very smart, has good court sense and great racket work.

"At 14, you just want to help that talent grow. The short period of time I've been working with her has just been tremendous fun.

"It's so exciting for the future. She is a lovely girl," he added.

"She has got a great attitude to all this attention. She's just enjoying the ride. She won the third game 11-0, there was never any chance of her letting up. She is very present when she is playing and so mature for such a young age."

Anahat was selected in the Indian team following her impressive run at the under-15 level, including wins at the Asian Junior Squash and German Open this year.

Another debutant, Abhay Singh, was slated to play his singles opener against Joe Chapman of British Virgin Islands later on Friday.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
CWG TT: India men, women cruise in group matches
Captain Rohit wants set batters to 'carry on longer'
CWG swimming: Srihari in semis; Sajan, Kushagra out
CWG TT: India men, women cruise in group matches
Captain Rohit wants set batters to 'carry on longer'
PHOTOS: India crush Windies in opening T20I
Commonwealth Games 2022: Medals Table
