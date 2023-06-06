News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Minor wrestler records fresh statement in case against WFI chief

Minor wrestler records fresh statement in case against WFI chief

Source: PTI
June 06, 2023 14:17 IST
Delhi Police visits WFI chief's home in UP, records statements of associates, employees.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP and WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party MP and WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Delhi Police has recorded statements of associates of outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and those working at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda as part of investigations into sexual harassment allegations against him, officials said on Tuesday.

 

They also said the girl whose statement was the basis of a case being registered against Singh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has recorded a fresh statement under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 164.

The officials said police are collecting evidence in connection with the case filed against the BJP MP, and will submit a report in court accordingly.

A team of Delhi Police visited Gonda and recorded statements of Singh's associates and those working at his house, including his driver.

"This is being done as part of further investigations to collect evidence and corroborate versions of the witnesses with that of Singh and the complainants in the case," an official said.

"Since the case is very sensitive, we cannot divulge any information regarding it," he added.

The team checked their IDs and noted their addresses while recording the statements, police added.

The country's top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, are protesting against the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, whom they have accused of sexually harassing women.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
