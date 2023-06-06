Ready to quit jobs in fight for justice, say wrestlers

When asked about the claims that the minor who was among the grapplers who had accusing WFI chief Bhushan of sexual harassment had taken back her complaint, Malik said, 'This is all fake news to discredit our protest in the eyes of the public and to make us lose public support.'

IMAGE: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh have denied that they have backed down from the protest, with Satyawart Kadian saying that reports of they stepping down from the protest are false and "neither have they compromised, nor will they step back". Photograph: ANI Photor

Olympic medalist wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia have claimed that the people who discredited their medals are now after their jobs. The wrestlers have been protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Phogat and Punia took to Twitter and claimed that their lives are at stake and if their jobs are seen as an obstacle in the way of justice they are willing to leave their jobs.

"Those who told our medals to be worth Rs 15 each are now after our jobs. Our life is at stake, a job is a very small thing in front of that. If the job is seen to be an obstacle in the way of justice, then we will not take even ten seconds to leave it. Do not show fear of job." Punia and Phogat tweeted.

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia have rejoined their posts as OSD (Sports) in Indian Railways.

Grapplers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh have denied that they have backed down from the protest, with Satyawart Kadian saying that reports of they stepping down from the protest are false and "neither have they compromised, nor will they step back".

The wrestler, who is also the husband of ace grappler Sakshi Malik, told the media that fake information is being spread to weaken the protest.

"Neither we have compromised, nor we will step back. All this is fake, we will not take back this protest. We will stay united and keep protesting for justice. Fake news is being spread to weaken us... The entire nation is against Delhi Police," said the wrestler to the media.

Earlier, Bajrang Punia had also tweeted that wrestlers have not stepped back.

"The news of withdrawing the movement is just a rumour. This news is being spread to harm us. We have neither retreated nor have we withdrawn the movement. The news of women wrestlers raising FIR is also false. The fight will continue till justice is served," tweeted Punia.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat also tweeted, criticising the development.

Olympic medalist wrestler Sakshi Malik on Monday rejected reports that wrestlers have withdrawn their ongoing protest in the national capital against the Wrestling Federation of India Chief Brij Bhushan Singh, who is facing accusations of sexually harassing some women grapplers.

Malik was earlier seen at the office of the Northern Railways in the national capital, triggering speculations that she has rejoined her office.

"No this is all rumours we did not call off the protest. I came to the office to finish some pending work for a day or two and we are making our strategy on what to do next, how to continue the protest in a non-violent way" Sakshi Malik told ANI.

When asked about claims that she has rejoined work, the grappler who is an Officer on Special Duty (Sports) in the Railways and needed to finish pending work.

"I have a lot of responsibilities. Till the time we are not sitting on a protest, I have resumed my duties as I am an OSD I and came to finish some pending work. We are looking at our future strategy," Sakshi clarified.

When asked about the claims that the minor who was among the grapplers who had accusing WFI chief Bhushan of sexual harassment had taken back her complaint, Malik said, "This is all fake news to discredit our protest in the eyes of the public and to make us lose public support."

"This is all wrong we never backed down in this fight and never will. Until we get justice this protest will continue," she added.

Talking about her meeting with Home Minister, Amit Shah on Saturday said that it was a normal conversation and no final solution was achieved.

"Our demand will be the same, to get the accused arrested," she said.

"We have not withdrawn our names, Vinesh, I and Bajrang are together in this protest and we have not withdrawn our names," she added.

Earlier the Olympian wrestler too had taken to Twitter to refute the reports that wrestlers had withdrawn their protest. "This news is completely wrong. In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we. Along with a Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in the Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don't spread any wrong news," she tweeted.

"The fight will continue till justice is served," Bajrang Punia also said in a tweet.

Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat had been on protest since the beginning of this year in order to press for the removal and arrest of the WFI chief over allegations of sexual harassment.