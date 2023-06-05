News
News of withdrawing the movement just a rumour: Bajrang

News of withdrawing the movement just a rumour: Bajrang

Source: PTI
June 05, 2023 15:13 IST
IMAGE: Sakshi Malik slammed reports that they have withdrawn the protests against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Photograph: Sakshi Malik/Twitter

Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia said they will continue the fight for justice and asserted that none of the protesting wrestlers have backed down and nor do they intend to do so.

 

"This news is completely wrong. In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we. Along with Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility with Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don't spread any wrong news," Malik tweeted after reports of her distancing from the protest emerged.

Even Bajrang tweeted in the same vein as his national teammate and termed reports of withdrawing the FIR as "completely false".

"The news of withdrawing the movement is just a rumour. These news are being spread to harm us. We have neither retreated nor have we withdrawn the movement. The news of women wrestlers taking back the FIR is also false. The fight will continue till justice is served," said Bajrang.

Bajrang, Sakshi along with fellow Olympian and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat have been protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, demanding his arrest on allegations of sexual harassment charge against seven wrestlers, including one minor.

It must also be mentioned that all three India internationals, have returned to work as Office on Special Duty (Northern Railways) since last week.

