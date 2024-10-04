News
Mexican footballer throws 'explosive' inside press conference

October 04, 2024 15:43 IST
Chivas midfielder Roberto Alvarado

IMAGE: Chivas midfielder Roberto Alvarado. Photograph: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Chivas winger Roberto Alvarado's firecracker prank at the club's press conference backfired, with Mexican media deeming the action inappropriate and walking out in protest.

Alvarado threw the explosive into the press room as part of an alleged prank ahead of Thursday's conference in Verde Valle, Guadalajara, leading to claims of aggression from reporters.

"Unbelievable what happened at Chivas today ... In almost 15 years of covering the team, this has NEVER happened. It was NOT a joke as they claim. They smashed an 'explosive' into the door of the press room with everyone inside," journalist Karina Herrera wrote on social media platform X.

 

Other reporters shared photos and videos of the firecracker and said it had hit a cameraman in the leg. After the firecracker exploded, players in the news conference, Jose Castillo and Fernando Beltran, asked everyone to remain calm.

The story went viral on social media and Alvarado took responsibility for the prank and apologised. He had no intention of setting off the firecracker in the press room as it was meant as a joke on his teammates, the player said.

Some reporters later returned to the conference room, although local press strongly condemned the player's actions, adding to criticism of the team's poor form this season, which has left them sitting 10th in the Liga MX table.

Chivas has 15 points from four wins in 10 games.

FA charge Forest owner Marinakis with misconduct after defeat by Fulham

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has been charged with misconduct for improper behaviour following his side's Premier League defeat by Fulham over the weekend, England's Football Association (FA) said in a statement on Thursday.

The FA alleged Marinakis behaved improperly around the City Ground tunnel after the final whistle in Forest's 1-0 loss on Saturday.

Marinakis has until Monday to respond to the charge.

Forest's unbeaten start to the Premier League season ended after a lengthy VAR check led to Fulham being awarded a penalty that striker Raul Jimenez converted.

The hosts were further angered when VAR ruled against them in penalty claims involving Anthony Elanga and Taiwo Awoniyi while they also had a first-half effort by Chris Wood disallowed for offside.

Source: REUTERS
