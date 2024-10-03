News
Home  » Sports » Champions League: How Lille stunned champions Real Madrid

Champions League: How Lille stunned champions Real Madrid

October 03, 2024 15:15 IST
Lille coach Genesio hails perfect night after win over Real

Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi celebrates with teammates after their win over Real Madrid in their Champions League match Decathlon Arena Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France 

IMAGE: Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi celebrates with teammates after their win over Real Madrid in their Champions League match Decathlon Arena Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Lille coach Bruno Genesio hailed his team's perfect night as the Ligue 1 side beat visitors Real Madrid 1-0 to end the 15-time European Cup winners' 14-game unbeaten streak in the Champions League on Wednesday.

 

Lille played without fear and pressed relentlessly and prevailed courtesy of a Jonathan David penalty in first-half stoppage time to wrap up a memorable win and hand Carlo Ancelotti's team their first defeat in all competitions since January.

"What this team did is incredible. We try to put things in place but you need the players to believe in the plan for this kind of upset to happen," Genesio said.

"You have to do everything perfectly, you need a keeper who makes the decisive saves, a striker who scores and a bit of luck."

Keeper Lucas Chevalier certainly did his job, making a handful of spectacular saves when Real finally applied some proper pressure.

Lille managed to keep it together after a great first half, during which they had the upper hand against a timid Real side.

"We played a very good first half, we played together, it's a great night for everyone," Genesio added, explaining he and his staff had studied Real's 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in LaLiga last weekend.

"We used this game to prepare. We saw that Real like to cut inside so we put intensity in that sector even if we had to abandon possession sometimes," he said.

"Then it was all about pressing when it mattered, everything worked perfectly, it was an ideal scenario even if we suffered a lot in the last 25-30 minutes but Lucas made the saves we needed."

His Real counterpart Carlo Ancelotti hoped the team would learn from the defeat after they had gone unbeaten for 36 games in all competitions.

"It seemed like we were improving and today we took a step back," the Italian said.

"The loss against Atletico in January helped us to change. Hopefully the same will happen now."

Real Madrid -- record 15-times Champions League winners -- have three points after two matches following their opening win over VfB Stuttgart.

"Everything was pretty bad. We did badly with the ball, although the team was quite compact in the first half, it was difficult for us to recover the ball, it was difficult for us to make transitions," Ancelotti told reporters.

"We tried to be a little more aggressive, but it was difficult for us. So... We have to look at things with a cool head, not throw everything away. But obviously we have to improve.

"I am very sincere. The criticism for today's game is fair, correct and we have to accept it because it is like that. We have not shown a good version in this game."

Ancelotti said Lille "deserved" to win despite Real's improved showing in the second half of the match.

"It was difficult for us to get into the game at the level of intensity, at the level of duels, at the level of clarity of play," the Italian added.

"Obviously, the game could have been tied because we had opportunities at the end, but it wasn't deserved.

"So we have to learn, as it happened the last time we lost a game, learn from what we have to improve, which is quite clear. I think it's not very complicated."

Real, who are second in the LaLiga standings with 18 points, next host third-placed Villarreal on Saturday. 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
