Messi's Next India Stop: Anant Ambani's Vantara

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
December 15, 2025 19:07 IST

Lionel Messi

IMAGE: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul will depart for Vantara after the Argentine icon’s appearance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Anant Ambani is set to host Argentine legend Lionel Messi, along with Luis Suarez and other members of his entourage, at Vantara, the wildlife rescue and conservation centre, for a one-night stop on Monday as part of the GOAT India Tour.

Messi, Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul will depart for Vantara after the Argentine icon’s appearance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, where the trio entered to a deafening roar from the crowd.

 

As seen during previous legs of the tour, Messi shared a light kickabout with youngsters at the venue, while he and his teammates took turns kicking footballs into the stands, drawing louder cheers with each touch.

According to ANI, citing sources, reported that the footballers will stay overnight at the facility, hosted by Anant Ambani, Director at Reliance Industries Limited.

Conceived by Ambani, Vantara spans nearly 3,000 acres within Reliance’s Jamnagar Refinery Complex and is regarded as one of the world’s largest animal rescue and rehabilitation centres.

